After penalty heroics in Saturday’s draw with Glenavon, Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter is backing Ben McCauley to seize his opportunity over the coming weeks and believes it’s another example for young players of grasping their chance.

When number one goalkeeper Ross Glendinning was shown a straight red card for handling outside the box at Mourneview Park, deputy McCauley was drafted in for his first Premiership appearance since joining from PSNI ahead of last season.

The 26-year-old, who also spent time with Moyola Park, H&W Welders and Ballyclare Comrades, was called into almost immediate action, saving Jack Malone’s second half penalty to help Baxter’s men secure a point and maintain their four-game unbeaten league run.

McCauley’s last Premiership involvement prior to Saturday was with Ballymena United in October 2016, which was ironically also away to Glenavon, and he’s now set for arguably the biggest match of his career to date when Carrick welcome leaders Linfield to Taylor’s Avenue in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday afternoon.

Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Ben McCauley saves Jack Malone's penalty in their weekend draw with Glenavon. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"In football you always have to be alert and ready for your opportunity,” said Baxter. “When you think back to when you were waiting on your own chance to break into the senior team, it's all about opportunity and taking it when it appears.

"He bounced onto that pitch on Saturday with no fear, came on two minutes before half-time, warmed up at the break and 20 minutes later was called upon to make one of the biggest saves. The penalty was so well struck...it was a brilliant save.

"That gave us the momentum to go on and get something out of the game. Little things like that, I like young players when they play without fear because they aren't fazed by the big moment or worry about it.

"There's no pressure put on him by anybody. We encourage him to just go and play and he did the job. He will be fine this weekend and will enjoy it."

Having brought through the likes of Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte during his legendary Crusaders reign, Baxter is always keen to promote youth and 18-year-old George Trimble was named in the squad for Saturday’s clash after impressing the new boss while playing for the club’s U20 side.

Baxter lives by the famous mantra of ‘if they’re good enough, they’re old enough’ and will continue to give the next generation their opportunity.

"We brought up another young man, George Trimble, who I went to watch for the U20s...he really impressed me,” added Baxter. “He was springing out of the midfield and we've brought him up to the first team squad.

"If called upon, you throw these young players in and they don't really worry about it. It doesn't faze them and the most important thing is we don't put any pressure on them.

"I always say if you're good enough, you're old enough. I was fortunate in my time at Crusaders to put in some young players...I'm thinking of Jack (Patterson) and Joel (Thompson) that I gave their debuts at 15 playing against Dungannon Swifts and then they went on to Everton and Nottingham Forest a year later at 16.