Stephen Baxter believes 'superstar of a footballer' will become Carrick Rangers fan favourite

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter believes “superstar of a footballer” Billy Joe Burns will become a fan favourite at Taylors Avenue after making his first Premiership start in their weekend defeat to Larne.

Burns has won six Gibson Cup crowns and six Irish Cups throughout a trophy-laden Irish League career with three of each coming during a golden period of success under Baxter at Crusaders.

The 36-year-old suffered a serious ACL injury while playing for the Crues against Cliftonville in April 2024 – that marked his final outing for the North Belfast club with Burns ruled for the entirety of last season.

Having racked up 423 appearances across 11 years at Seaview following his arrival from Linfield, Burns departed Crusaders this summer and reunited with former boss Baxter at Carrick.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

He made his first Premiership start in almost 18 months at Inver Park on Saturday afternoon, impressing at right-back during a 2-0 loss to rivals Larne.

Burns almost marked his Carrick league debut with a goal, forcing Rohan Ferguson to palm away his header from close range in the first half, and Baxter was full of praise for his all-round display.

"He was so nervous coming into the game, you could see the worry on his face having been out for so long,” he told the club’s media channel. “He got a Co Antrim Shield game, lasted 60 minutes and coming back from that injury is a big thing for people.

"To play against a top-level team where the tempo is fast, he was magnificent. The last 20 minutes I thought he looked the fittest player on the pitch.

"His quality, the way he steps into the game, passes the ball, he was really good, and I’m thrilled for him because I know what he has come through and the journey he has come through, but I know the player that he is.