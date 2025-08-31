Stephen Baxter 'can't speak highly enough' of Irish League legend after another important contribution

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter admits he “can’t speak highly enough” of talisman Paul Heatley after the Irish League legend continued to show he still has plenty to offer by scoring in their weekend Premiership draw against Glentoran.

Heatley won three Gibson Cup crowns and a hat-trick of Irish Cups under Baxter during a trophy-laden period at Crusaders before announcing his intention to retire following the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Heatley quickly reversed that decision, sealing a return to Carrick, and despite recently celebrating his 38th birthday, the tricky winger displayed his trademark pace at The Oval to help maintain his side’s unbeaten start to the new season.

He played a key role in preserving Carrick’s top-flight status by scoring four times across a two-legged promotion/relegation play-off win over Annagh United and has featured in every minute of their four Premiership matches to date.

Carrick's Paul Heatley celebrates scoring against Glentoran. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Heatley played 486 games under Baxter at the Crues, scoring 214 goals and providing 138 assists during that time, and Baxter is delighted to see him reaping the rewards of his longevity.

"I’ve had the privilege of watching that many, many times,” Baxter told the club’s media channel. “When he breaks the line on the halfway line, there’s nobody catching him.

"He’s just electric and nine times out of 10 he will score the goal. He proved that again.

"I’m pleased for Paul, he’s an exceptional person to have around and his quality, his desire in the changing room at his age is amazing, it really is amazing.

"He wants people to work hard and you’re getting that from him and others. I can’t speak highly enough of Paul.

"There have been some amazing performances – I thought Nathan Gartside was really good, organised the team well and took a couple of really important high balls under pressure on a troublesome, windy day with the rain lashing down.”

Carrick currently sit second in the table having won three and drawn one of their opening four matches.

A huge improvement at the start of this campaign for Carrick comes in the goals scored column – they netted a Premiership-low 32 times last term, failing to score in 17 of 38 matches, but no team has netted more so far this season than their eight.

They’ll look to continue their momentum in Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield showdown with Bangor and Baxter insists his coaching staff deserves immense credit for helping new players settle quickly.

"You need all these players playing at the top of their game and we’re trying to blood them all in together to get to know each other, find the system, play the way we want them to,” he added. “A lot of credit has to go to Peter Thompson and Mark Surgenor for their tireless work on the training pitch over the last five, six, seven weeks.