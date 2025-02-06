Stephen Baxter confident January arrivals can provide Carrick Rangers with 'fresh impetus' after completing deadline day deals
In total, Baxter brought eight players to the club as Ethan Boyle, Reece Webb, Cian O’Malley, Shane Forbes, Luke O’Brien and Jack Hastings (loan) were joined by Jack McIntyre and Jack O’Reilly on deadline day.
Goalkeeper McIntyre, who previously spent time in the Irish League with Larne, has been on the books of Manchester City, Everton and Accrington Stanley while 20-year-old O’Reilly also has experience of the professional game after a spell in Sweden with Ytterhogdals IK.
They could both be available for Saturday’s clash with Coleraine where Carrick will hope to close the gap on nearest rivals Glenavon as they look to climb clear of potential Premiership relegation threat.
Baxter’s managerial reign began with a 2-1 win over the Bannsiders in October and during his 15 league matches at the helm Carrick have collected 16 points alongside progressing to the Irish Cup quarter-finals.
After a midweek defeat to Larne, the ‘Gers are nine points adrift of Glenavon in eleventh, but with the Lurgan Blues not in action this weekend, it could be an opportunity to apply some pressure.
"I'm delighted to get a couple more players in just to fill the squad,” Baxter told the club’s media channel. “We've eight new players into our club and we needed a fresh impetus of youth, young players, focused players, desire and we're getting all of that from these players right now.
"I thought (Cian) O'Malley was sensational (against Larne) and they are bringing it in spades.
"We're pleased with the two late additions. We need that reinforcement in our goalkeeping department...Jack McIntyre has had fantastic experience at the professional level of the game at Manchester City, Everton, Ayr and other clubs.
"He's at a good age at 22, is a commanding six foot three goalkeeper and we're looking forward to getting him in.
"Jack O'Reilly played in the professional game in Sweden and we're so delighted to get him in with pace and quality off the side.
"He'll boost what we need - we need some firepower and it's very difficult in the market we're working in to get what you're looking for.
"I'm pleased with what we brought into the club over the past two or three months and let's hope we get the fruits of that now in the months ahead as players settle in."
Since Baxter’s arrival at Carrick, only four Premiership clubs have conceded fewer goals than their 16 while they’ve kept five clean sheets, but produced uncharacteristic errors which allowed Larne to complete a midweek comeback.
"I probably don’t want to say on camera what I think of the goals,” he added. “I’m so disappointed with the manner of the goals...you just don’t let people in behind you.
"It was dreadful defending to switch off in those moments, but take nothing away from the performance level of the team because there were so many good things.
"I’m immensely proud of the team but we mentally switched off in two moments and lost 2-1 – that’s the difference between the big teams and little teams.”