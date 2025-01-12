Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter is confident January recruit Cian O’Malley “will develop into a really good player” after impressing during his Premiership debut against leaders Linfield.

O’Malley was one of three players signed by Carrick from League of Ireland outfit Wexford alongside Ethan Boyle and Reece Webb, who also both started in their 3-0 weekend defeat to the Blues.

Shane Forbes, acquired from Athlone Town, came off the bench to make his Irish League debut and displayed glimpses of quality which Baxter will hope can drag his side clear of any potential Premiership relegation threat.

The ‘Gers currently sit in 11th, eight points clear of bottom side Loughgall and four adrift of nearest rivals Glenavon, but Baxter believes 21-year-old O’Malley, who came through the ranks at St Patrick’s Athletic, will only continue to improve.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I'm delighted with the two lads (O’Malley and Forbes),” he told the club’s media channel. “Cian played his first full 90 minutes...he came through the St Patrick's youth academy - he's a good player and will develop into a really good player as he gets 10, 15, 20 games under his belt.

"It's a big test...it's good for me to be able to test them in these games, testing them in lesser games is not the right thing.

"Testing them in big games where they are really under the microscope and I thought he was super today. I was pleased with Reece...I brought him off at half-time because they were coming at us a bit down that side.

"I thought Shane Forbes when he came on for that cameo had some super touches, nice bit of quality and had a good run in - if the ball had fell kindly for him he might have slotted it.

"He has a bit of ability about him and we will see lots more from him in the coming weeks.

"Ethan will settle in and he's a warrior of a player. We need these guys around us right now because they are good lads and will add a lot to us."

The two sides were level at half-time but a 17-minute burst after the break with goals from Joel Cooper, Euan East and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who celebrated signing a new two-year contract in style, ensured David Healy’s men opened up a 12-point advantage at the summit.

Baxter was pleased with how his side responded from the three-goal flurry and says Carrick need to take the positives heading into next weekend’s home clash with Ballymena United.

"Sometimes when you go 3-0 down at a venue like this you can get a cricket score ran up against you because the other team start flowing and have a right good go at you,” he added. “I've been on the end of those against David Jeffrey's great teams and you're losing seven, eight or 9-0.

"It's hard to be on the end of that but there was a great rally from us with some good stuff and we started putting them under pressure and passing the ball a bit better too.