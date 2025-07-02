Stephen Baxter confident new Carrick Rangers recruit 'will show everyone what he’s all about'

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter believes new recruit Ryan Waide will “show everyone what he’s all about” after the winger sealed a return to his local club from Loughgall.

Waide, who represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level, came through the ranks at Linfield and during his time on the books at Windsor Park enjoyed a loan spell at Carrick, scoring four times in 14 appearances.

The 25-year-old went on to spend four years with Ballymena United before joining Loughgall in 2024, playing 36 times in the Premiership for the Villagers and netted nine goals in the process, including five last term.

Waide was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season alongside Nathan Gartside, who has also signed for Carrick, and Tiernan Kelly – the midfielder has since joined Dungannon Swifts.

Ryan Waide has made a permanent return to Carrick Rangers. (Photo by INPHO Brian Little)

Loughgall have confirmed they agreed an undisclosed fee with Carrick for Waide’s departure and boss Baxter is confident his new star will thrive at Taylors Avenue.

“I am delighted to announce that we have agreed a deal with Loughgall to bring Ryan Waide back to Carrick,” said Baxter. “Ryan is a local boy who I believe has yet to reach his full potential and I know his excellent ability to take people on and score goals will flourish in this new environment and show everyone what he’s all about.

"I’m sure you will join me in wishing Ryan a very successful second spell at Carrick Rangers.”

Waide was an established member of Ballymena’s squad, scoring 11 league goals for the Sky Blues, and he admits making a permanent return to Carrick was an easy decision.

“I’m delighted to be back at my home town Club all these years later,” said Waide. “The last time I was at the Club I was still a young kid, 18 years of age, who had just been introduced to men’s football, but I’ve played a lot of games in the Premiership since then and I’m still only 25.

"I’ve matured a lot within the game and understand the game in the Premiership a lot more as I have a couple of hundred games under my belt.

"As soon as I knew it was a possibility to come back home and play for my home town Club it was a no brainer and I made it very clear from the start that this was a deal that excited me and something I wanted to get done as quickly as possible.”

Loughgall posted: “We can confirm Loughgall FC have agreed an undisclosed fee with Carrick Rangers for the transfer of Ryan Waide.

“Ryan was a key part of the team, contributing with important goals and strong performances throughout his time here.