Stephen Baxter delighted to sign 'outstanding player and leader' as former Linfield star joins Carrick Rangers
Callacher departed Crusaders last month after spending two years at Seaview, racking up 29 Premiership appearances last term after his first season was impacted by injury.
The 33-year-old joined the Crues from Linfield, where he made 368 appearances and won five Gibson Cup crowns, two Irish Cups and two League Cups after arriving at Windsor Park from ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran.
Callacher brings further Irish League experience to Carrick’s ranks, joining former Crusaders team-mates Billy Joe Burns and Adam Lecky in reuniting with Baxter at Taylors Avenue.
“I’m delighted to be joining Carrick Rangers, and I’m looking forward to the new season starting,” said Callacher. “I spoke to both Stephen Baxter and the Chairman Peter Clarke and they told me their plans moving forward which I want to be a part of.
"I know it’s an old cliche but we’ll just take one game at a time, win as many games as possible and see where it takes us.”
Baxter brought Callacher to Crusaders in 2023 and having also came up against him many times across the past 16 years, the Carrick chief feels he’ll add important qualities to his side.
“I am delighted to confirm the arrival of Jimmy Callacher to Carrick Rangers,” said Baxter. “Jimmy is an outstanding player and leader having played for all the top clubs in our league and won all the trophies there are to win.
"A no nonsense defender but also very comfortable on the ball, Jimmy will add power, strength and big game experience as we move forward.
"Jimmy had several options open to him but chose Carrick Rangers as his new home and we are all looking forward to seeing him in the Amber and Black colours in August.”
