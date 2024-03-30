Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

​Last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Newry City extended the Crues’ record to four wins and two draws across their last six Premiership matches, bouncing back in fine fashion from a winless run of five matches prior, which included a shock Irish Cup defeat to Championship strugglers Ards.

Only league leaders Larne can match the points return (13) of Baxter’s men in the previous five league games and they’re now just one adrift of fourth-placed Glentoran.

Baxter will step down after 19 years – a tenure which means he’s the current longest-serving manager in world football – and over 900 games in charge this summer with former player Declan Caddell set to take over.

Crusaders have secured European football on a remarkable 12 occasions under Baxter, setting up prime clashes against the likes of Wolves and Fulham, and the 58-year-old has been impressed by the performances of his squad.

"We are six games unbeaten now with four wins and two draws,” he said. "It's been excellent form from us and I think only Larne is better than that.

"We're very pleased with what we're doing right now – it's good from us and we've got to keep that momentum building.

"I look forward to every game. It doesn't matter whether it's against a top-six team or a bottom-six team - we are always looking to build momentum and win football matches and see where it takes us.

"We have a lot to think about in terms of the European play-offs further on down the road which we've already qualified for, but we take it all in our stride and make sure the fitness levels are good, keep the momentum and keep working hard.”

That mission is further bolstered by an in-form Ben Kennedy, who scored his fifth goal in six matches at the Showgrounds.

"Ben was the star player, wasn't he?" he reflected. "He had two or three other opportunities; he hit the crossbar, he put one narrowly wide at the end and he scored a great goal.