​While it was established Crues stalwarts in Paul Heatley and Philip Lowry that scored the decisive goals, Lloyd Anderson made his maiden Premiership start since returning from Carrick Rangers and fellow summer recruit Mal Smith played 90 minutes for the first time at his new club.

James Teelan and Mikhail Kennedy were introduced as late substitutes and boss Baxter feels the club is in safe hands with the next wave of talent coming through.

"It has been really good for them to see how we play, blend in with these other players and to establish themselves,” he told CruesTV. “They are here for the long haul.

Philip Lowry celebrates scoring Crusaders' second goal in their victory over Glenavon at Seaview, Belfast. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"I'm excited by these young players like James Teelan, Mikhail Kennedy - these are lads that have a long way to go.

"Jordan (Williamson) has been fighting a back injury.

"These lads are a younger generation learning the Crusaders way and they'll be a big part of what we do going forward."

Crusaders moved into third spot and extended their record as the most lethal team in front of goal so far this season, netting 22 in eight league fixtures while conceding only seven.

They are just two points behind leaders Linfield, who they travel to on Tuesday evening, and Baxter feels his side are in a good spot.

"We talked about getting back on the horse and playing some good football,” he added. “You don't dwell too long on a defeat.

"Sometimes much is made of a one-off defeat - if you look at the table we have to be reasonably pleased with where we are.

"We've lost one game of football.

"We just have to concentrate on what we do and how we do it.

"We can't get side-tracked around different results - you just have to get on with it and find your rhythm.

"The lads were were excellent, worked really hard and understood the shape.

"We weren't under that much pressure really and we picked the right moments.