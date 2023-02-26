​With Larne, Cliftonville and Linfield – the three sitting above Baxter’s Crues in the league table – all picking up wins on Saturday, it leaves them 11 points off top spot with eight games to go.

While no team in the top-flight has picked up more home points than Crusaders this season (40) or won more games (13), they could be left to rue results on the road.

They’ve only managed 17 points in 15 matches on their travels – four wins and the weekend result was their fifth draw – while scoring the fewest away goals of any team in the top-six (18).

Philip Lowry in action for Crusaders

When you compare that away points haul to the 35 compiled by leaders Larne and Linfield’s 28, that is likely going to make the biggest difference in the destination of the Premiership crown.

It wasn’t through a lack of effort that they couldn’t find a breakthrough at the Showgrounds with the Belfast outfit putting 10 of their 14 shots on target, and Baxter was quick to praise opposing goalkeeper Jordan Williamson for his “worldie” saves.

"The team were so fired up to play here and we don't get a job done and the disappointment in the dressing room after was tangible,” he told CruesTV. "We didn't do enough to win the game from my point of view.

"I know we pushed hard and committed extra men forward and left our back door open trying to win the match, which is dangerous.

"We got in two or three times and their keeper has made a few worldies today which is credit to him but we also have to credit Jonny Tuffey with making a worldie for us to help us get a point.

"The overriding feeling is one of great disappointment because we really needed to win to stay in and around this race because the other teams above us have all won and there comes a point where you start running out of games and other teams gaining points will take it away from you a bit.

"I can never fault effort when the players are so committed as they are, what they've given and how hard they have worked, particularly over the last few weeks.

"The illness level has been very difficult for us and what has been going on behind the scenes, so I always applaud our boys for the commitment, work and effort they give us.

"The ball just didn't fall for us today in the moments. We had a little bit of momentum in the second-half and I felt the goal was coming.

"We didn't get it and that last 10 minutes was helter-skelter for both teams."

Despite all of their pressure and opportunities, Baxter felt a point apiece was probably the fairest result.

"The ball was in the air more than on the deck and it's a pitch you couldn't take chances with and pass on,” he added. “You have to adapt to all these things.

"Teams at home will play to their strengths and that's how it works. No fault on anybody's part for how things shaped up.