Stephen Baxter has a European dream

The Crues take on FCB Magpies tonight in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League in Gibraltar.

It has been two seasons since the Seaview side played European football.

That was a memorable night when they welcomed Premier League side Wolves to the Shore Road for their Europa League clash.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter

Tonight’s opponents may be slightly less glamorous in comparison to the Molineux men, but Baxter is still relishing the occasion.

“These are the moments you dream about in football,” he told the club’s social media pages.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to get into this position.

“We step forward now hoping we can progress from this round.

“We don’t get too carried away about the financial side of things as you can’t get too carried away about money in football.

“My focus is on preparation as it’s key at this level if you want to be successful.

“Our players are fully fixed on this moment as these are the moments you will remember for the rest of your life in footballing terms.

“It’s fantastic to go and take part in European games.

“Robbie Weir, who has had an incredible career in England, has never played in Europe before, so this is a special moment for him.

“I’m looking for us getting out there and testing ourselves against top class opposition and seeing where it takes us.

“The most important thing for us is to get a real positive result out there.

“It’s some sort of result which we will look at as very favourable so we can get them back to Seaview and really take them on.

“I’m pleased that we’re going away from home first.

“We’re only working off video clips in terms of what they are like, so it’s hard to assess.

“They look a good side, they have some good playmakers in there.

“They are a big, solid team who will obviously be adjusted to the heat out there.

“So there are a number of things for us to consider in the build up to the game.”

The Crues have had a number of logistical details to sort out ahead of their trip as well as dealing with injury to key players.

“All you can do is prepare as best as you can,” said Baxter.

“We couldn’t get the airplane we wanted, so we have to travel to London then on the next day.

“All those things have to be taken into consideration so you can get the team over and get them the rest required so they can acclimatise to the heat.

“There’s a lot to consider and the preparation has to be on the money.

“We’ve done this all before so that’s important.

“In the build up you’re just anxious about players picking up knocks.

“We lost Josh Robinson last week as he turned his ankle in training.

“It puts him out of the game and he’s probably going to be out for a couple of weeks, so that was difficult.