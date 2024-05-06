Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Baxter – world football’s current longest-serving manager – has guided the Crues into today’s European play-off final, which is his 953rd game in charge, against Coleraine in what is set to be the 58-year-old’s last match, although reports have suggested he could lead them into Europa Conference League qualification this summer if required with new manager Declan Caddell not holding the necessary licence.

He has provided the North Belfast club’s supporters with some tremendous memories in Europe, qualifying on 12 different occasions and taking on the likes of Premier League teams Fulham and Wolves, but with a 13th attempt in sight, his full concentration is on the present rather than reflecting on the past.

"I'm not talking about any of that there (previous success),” he said. "There's a game of football to be played - I don't give a stuff about that, we've to win a huge match.

"Big preparation will go into this and if our best is good enough we'll win it and if it's not we'll lose and we'll shake their hand and say well done. Lots goes into it so I don't get carried away on sentiment."

Following Wednesday’s 3-1 semi-final victory over Carrick Rangers, Crusaders have now won eight of their last 12 matches after going winless throughout January.

Coleraine have also enjoyed a similar purple patch, losing just three of the last 13, and roared into this decider by beating Glentoran 3-0.

"You get some of your key players back,” added Baxter. “We had a blip around Christmas when I thought we were playing well in that spell.

"We got done with a couple of games with the Linfield match called off with the international call-ups and it was pushed way back and then we had to squeeze another game in.

"When you have injuries in there and have five games in a month against Larne, Linfield twice, Cliftonville and the Glens, it can be difficult and we lost those games by an odd goal.

"I was never disappointed. Other people made more of us losing five matches, but I was never disappointed because I knew the quality that we have and that we would bounce back strong and we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our form has been absolutely sensational since then so I'm very pleased with where we're at.