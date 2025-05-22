Stephen Baxter has hailed David Cushley as a “superstar of our league” after the Carrick Rangers midfielder announced his retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cushley has spent almost two decades starring in the Premiership across spells at Ballymena United, Lisburn Distillery, Crusaders and Carrick, racking up over 600 appearances.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a successful career, winning the League Cup with Distillery in 2011 before going on to seal Premiership and Irish Cup glory under Baxter at Crusaders alongside two Co Antrim Shields – a competition he also won at Ballymena in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cushley was brought to Carrick as one of Stuart King’s first signings in 2021 and has played 145 times for the Taylors Avenue outfit, scoring 27 goals in the process as he enjoyed a key role in club history as they recorded consecutive best-ever Premiership finishes.

David Cushley celebrates winning the Irish Cup with Crusaders in 2019. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Having worked alongside veteran midfielder Cushley for six years across time at Crusaders and Carrick, Baxter highlighted his impact on the game.

"After a long and outstanding career David Cushley has called time on his playing career to spend time with his family and achieve other things,” said Baxter. “David is a superstar of our league, a brilliant footballer, team mate and above all a great person.

"I would like to wish David every success in his future plans and also to say, thank you for all the memories."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further Carrick statement read: “Everyone at Carrick Rangers thanks David for his effort and commitment throughout the last four years and congratulates him on a successful football career. Enjoy your retirement, Cush.”

In an interview with the News Letter after Cushley registered his 600th Irish League appearance in February 2024, former manager King explained why he instantly moved to make him club captain.

"He has been a brilliant Irish League player over the years, scored some amazing goals and that's probably what he’s renowned for,” said King. “When I first took over at Carrick I made him club captain...I can't talk about him highly enough.

"He was someone I knew and I knew his dad. He wasn't getting enough game time at Crusaders and I genuinely thought coming to us would suit him really well with our tight pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His ability to score goals from midfield is what I really went after...he was another senior player that had won trophies.

"When I first took over I said I was going to bring in quality and I think my first two signings were Jim (Ervin) and Cush, which were two major signings. We chased after him and thankfully he decided to come with us.

"He deserves so much credit...600 games at any level is absolutely ridiculous, but 600 at the highest level in this country is remarkable,

"His figures are ridiculous...the majority of his goals come from out wide or from midfield. It's a phenomenal record and I wouldn't think many would have more than that from midfield or wide areas.