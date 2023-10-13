Stephen Baxter praises "heart, passion and fight" of Crusaders stars ahead of Seaview return
The Crues bounced back from a loss at Linfield with full points from the trip to Coleraine, a BetMcClean Cup victory over Warrenpoint and share of the league spoils against defending champions Larne.
Baxter’s men now host bottom-of-the-table Ballymena United aiming for home gains following the road grind.
"When they give us that Crusaders heart, passion and fight you are extra pleased,” said Baxter on the official club social media platforms following the draw in Larne. “That’s what the performance level’s all about...(this season) we’ve been away to Linfield, we’ve been away to the Glens, we’ve been away to Coleraine and here (Larne).
"A lot of these guys behind the scenes are carrying knocks and struggling to get fit and working incredibly hard.
“Then they give you everything on the football pitch and it’s brilliant when you see what they are giving you and how they are giving it and that always makes me really, really pleased.
”This is a very tough league and you are seeing that in the results up and down the country.
“We just want to be in there competing and fighting.
“When my players give what they give then I’m extra proud and I hope the supporters are extra proud.
“Because they do it for our fans and I hope they’re very proud of them.”
Crusaders face Ballymena aiming to yield the rewards Baxter felt eluded his side against Larne.
“The boys are beyond gutted they haven’t got all three points because their performance deserved it,” said Baxter. “But there was a never-say-die attitude from us...the work-rate and levels out on the pitch were absolutely phenomenal.
“You come to the home of the league champions and you’ve given a real account of yourself and disappointed because you know you’ve dominated the game.
“That gives a real sense of where we are at the moment...every player was magnificent.”