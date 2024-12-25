Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter has hailed the defensive relationship which continues to develop between “really sensational” pair Joe Crowe and Luke McCullough and hopes it can provide the foundation for his side’s surge up the Premiership table.

McCullough is an established centre-back, coming through the ranks at Manchester United and represented Northern Ireland before returning home with Glentoran in 2020, but Crowe, who also spent time across the water with Norwich City, largely developed his Irish League reputation playing in midfield for Linfield and the Glens.

With Cameron Stewart picking up an injury in the early stages of Baxter’s reign after replacing Stuart King, the duo have formed a solid partnership at the back, shutting out Crusaders in a 3-0 triumph last month before collecting another clean sheet in Carrick’s most recent outing against Loughgall.

Their experience is proving vital as the County Antrim outfit look to move up the table – they’ve only lost two of Baxter’s opening nine matches, picking up 13 points in the process – and the former Crues chief has also hailed their role in bringing along young full-backs with Kurtis Forsythe, Josh Andrews and Ben Buchanan-Rolleston all deployed in those positions in recent weeks.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"Joe was playing in midfield then Cameron got hurt and he had to go in there, but those two have been sensational - really sensational,” said Baxter. “They are two wonderful footballers first and foremost, two clever footballers, so they've formed a good combination right now which is great.

"They are playing with two younger full-backs too who are benefitting from their experience. You need that bit of experience in the centre of your defence, it's always a good place to play if you have that experience. I'm pleased with that."

Carrick will return to action for the first time in 12 days when they face Larne at Inver Park on Boxing Day, getting a weekend off due to last Saturday’s scheduled fixture against Coleraine being moved forward – and the break came at the right time for Baxter’s men, who have been nursing a number of injury issues.

The Taylors Avenue outfit enter their showdown with the reigning Premiership champions sitting in tenth, six points ahead of bottom side Loughgall and level with Glenavon, one position better off due to goal difference.

"We’re short of a few numbers and asking the same players to play every week,” added Baxter after the Loughgall game. “I’d be the last person not wanting to play a match – I’d be playing twice a week if I could.

"That suited me at Crusaders when you’d 25 players, but when you’ve 12 fit players...bringing in these reinforcements will help give me the ability to do that.