Stephen Baxter says meeting with Kaylee Black's family helped Crusaders 'puts things into perspective'

​​Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says a meeting with Kaylee Black’s family on Wednesday helped inspire them to Irish Cup glory against Ballymena United.

By Johnny Morton
Published 8th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

​The 13-year-old, who played for Crusaders Strikers, tragically passed away last week and will be laid to rest at Seaview Presbyterian Church on Tuesday.

Players and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kick-off at Windsor Park and also paid their respects by applauding for the duration of the 13th minute – just shortly after Ross Clarke had put them ahead.

The squad met with her family in the lead up to Sunday’s decider and Baxter says it put everything into perspective.

Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey pays respect to Kaylee BlackCrusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey pays respect to Kaylee Black
“We had a lovely moment with the family earlier in the week,” said Baxter. “On Wednesday night after training, it was their idea to raise money and bring a donation to the family.

“We met the family back at Seaview. We chatted as a team around the loss of someone connected with our football club.

“She played for our Strikers, the girls’ section.

"It brings everything in reality and puts things into perspective that this is a game of football we all love and enjoy.

“When something like this happens, everything else doesn’t matter.

“It helped take big key nerves away.

"We simply said ‘let’s go and enjoy this, let’s really embrace the cup final’.

“I felt it during the week, there was a mood in the camp that we wouldn’t be beaten.

“I think a lot of that came from what was going on behind the scenes at the football club.

“These guys rallied round, they pulled together to get the job done.”

