Stephen Baxter 'sensed' Crusaders would produce stunning Irish Cup final display

​Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter “sensed” his team would produce a stunning Irish Cup final display and they certainly delivered with a 4-0 thumping of Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

By Johnny Morton
Published 8th May 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read

​The holders went ahead after 12 minutes when Ross Clarke’s deflected shot sailed past a helpless Jordan Williamson in the Ballymena goal before a superb second-half performance sealed victory in style.

Adam Lecky’s scuffed shot doubled their advantage, man-of-the-match Philip Lowry headed home a 21st goal of the season and the Seaview side saved the best for last as winger Paul Heatley’s curling strike from outside the box put the cherry on a perfect afternoon for the Crues.

“I sensed it from the boys on the Wednesday leading up to the final,” said Baxter, who has now won four Irish Cup crowns. “There was a mood around the place, it was such I felt it in my bones we would get the job done, especially if we got the early goal.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter enjoying Irish Cup final dayCrusaders manager Stephen Baxter enjoying Irish Cup final day
“Some of the performances from the likes of (Paul) Heatley, (Adam) Lecky, (Philip) Lowry and (Ross) Clarke.

“I don’t think there was a player in the team that didn’t score an eight out of 10.

“Jonny Tuffey hadn’t a shot to save all day.”

Lowry stood in as captain for the suspended Billy Joe Burns and says he was spurred on to produce a better performance than last year.

"If you played all my goals on tape this year probably over half of them are headers,” he said. "I'm deceptively good in the air and it probably helps me because our bigger men get picked up by the really big men and I'm being marked by someone who probably isn't as strong in the air.

"I attacked the ball like I do every ball and there's a bit of luck involved that it comes off like a rocket and into the net.

"I'm just helping the team and I had a personal vendetta after being so bad last year - I wasn't going to let that happen again today!

"The key thing for us today was not letting Ballymena score first because they are probably set up to get their men behind the ball and hit us on the counter-attack.

"I just felt today from one right through to Adam (Lecky) up top every player performed close to their maximum and that's what it takes in these big games."

