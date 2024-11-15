Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Stephen Baxter stepped down from Crusaders in the summer with the title of world’s longest-serving manager at the time but is still thinking about long-term goals now in charge of Carrick Rangers.

That record-breaking track record of over 950 games, close to two decades and a 12-strong trophy haul with the Crues puts Baxter in a special position to judge his current Irish League progress since taking over last month at Carrick.

With his former club Crusaders coming to Carrick this weekend, Baxter took time to recently reflect on the early squad development in the Rangers role.

"It's always good to get a reaction but I thought I would get that from senior players because there's guys in the dressing room, seasoned professionals,” said Baxter. "They know the league and what it's all about...then you've the two youngsters, the two full-backs (Kurtis Forsythe and Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston), learning all the time and a couple more on the bench who will become good players.

"They've bought into what we're trying to do and where we want to go.

"We're one point off the bottom of the league (with a game in hand over basement Loughgall)...we're showing a mark of professionalism and quality in what we're trying to do and where we trying to get.

"It's going to take time and I knew it would take three or four months to find our way out of where we are.

"And there's a long way to go but we've got to get our heads down, stay in the moment, keep focus and keep playing.

"We need to find new players in the (January) window, we need to find new players in the summer window and we need to rebuild.

"We've a very limited squad, so there's lots to do and it won't all happen in three or four weeks.

"The performance level is good, it's not complete...but it's good, we must continue to build on that and see where it takes us."

Baxter has banked one win and three draws from five Sports Direct Premiership tests to date in charge of Carrick – performances which have already served to showcase signs of the attacking strengths and defensive solidity under his guidance.

"You have to structure your team, make sure you know what you're doing and how you're doing it,” said Baxter in the aftermath of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Portadown in which an equaliser off the final kick prevented Carrick from claiming full points. "You've got players with the capabilities of Paul Heatley, Danny Gibson and Nedas Maciulaitis...people who can break lines and get into good areas of the football pitch.

"Luke McCullough is one of the best footballers I think I've seen in that defensive position in the country. "Joe Crowe...magnificent.

"And when you have that balance in your team and players who can do all of those things then you've something to work on.”

