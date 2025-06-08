Stephen Baxter 'thrilled' as Carrick Rangers talisman agrees contract extension
Gibson joined Carrick from Glentoran in 2023 and throughout his first campaign scored 21 goals in 45 appearances, helping the County Antrim outfit finish seventh and book their spot in the European play-offs for the first time, ultimately losing out in the semi-finals to Baxter’s Crusaders.
The 29-year-old, who has also previously spent time on the books of Glenavon, impressed once again last season, netting 16 times across all competitions, including four in their Premiership promotion/relegation play-off triumph over Annagh United which preserved top-flight status.
“I am delighted to announce that Danny Gibson has signed a contract extension at the Club,” said Baxter. “Danny’s commitment, focus and quality has been there for all to see and we are thrilled that he has committed his long term future to Carrick Rangers.
"We are all looking forward to seeing him score plenty of goals in the seasons ahead and enjoy his trademark celebration. Well done Danny.”
Gibson’s contract renewal marks an important piece of business heading into next season with Billy Joe Burns, Jimmy Callacher, Adam Lecky, Aidan Steele and Nathan Gartside joining Carrick as they look to propel themselves up the Premiership table.
“I am absolutely delighted to sign a contract extension with this great Club,” said Gibson. “I have loved my last couple of seasons here and I'm looking forward to another three years.
"I can't wait to get back with all the lads, finishing as high up the table as possible and scoring in front of our brilliant fans who have been absolutely super with me since coming here!”
