Lecky opened the scoring after only seven minutes and the Crues doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as Nixon – signed from Carrick in January – fired in a fourth top-flight goal of the season.

However, there was still time for the visitors to give themselves a lifeline before the break as Danny Gibson bundled home following a goalmouth scramble with virtually the final kick.

While it briefly looked like Lecky had grabbed his second – again from another fine Ross Clarke cross – it was actually Kennedy that sneaked in front to head home the Crues’ third to give them breathing space.

Crusaders celebrate after Ben Kennedy scored their third goal of the evening. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Victory against the Bannsiders at Seaview on Monday would mark a remarkable 13th European progression for Baxter during his over 18-year stay in the dugout – a run which has included matches against the likes of Premier League sides Fulham and Wolves.

Despite defeat, it’s another season of progress for Stuart King’s Carrick, who recorded the club’s highest-ever top-flight finish this term while collecting more victories and points than before.

Lecky made a bright start, cutting into the Carrick box and making his way to the line before the chance fizzled out, but he got another opportunity three minutes later and this time was lethal, heading the ball beyond Ross Glendinning.

The first yellow card followed soon after as David Cushley was cautioned for taking out Daniel Larmour and the Crues defender then almost got his name on the scoresheet, directing a volley straight at the ‘Gers keeper.

Kennedy, who scored four in August’s 9-0 thumping of Carrick, chanced his luck from distance but watched as it swerved wide and the talisman then sparked a blistering counter-attack which ended in Kyle Cherry needing to intervene.

Jordan Forsythe came within inches of recreating his superb long range effort against Newry City last season, shooting from just inside the Carrick half and looked to have Glendinning in serious trouble, but the ball eventually landed on the roof of his net.

The Crues almost went two-up only for Lewis MacKinnon’s superb last ditch tackle on Nixon, but the January recruit did pounce as the clock trickled into added time, ruthlessly firing home a half volley after the ball fell to him in the box.

Just as it looked as if Baxter’s men would be taking a healthy advantage into half-time, Carrick gave themselves a lifeline with the dangerous Gibson firing in from mere yards out, adding to his 16 goals during the Premiership season.

Moments into the second-half, Lecky nearly capitalised on a defensive error from Joe Crowe, but a combination of the ex-Glentoran ace and Albert Watson cleared the danger.

It was the same method as the first which handed Crusaders their third – another header from a superb Clarke cross – in the 54th minute with Kennedy nodding home despite Crowe’s best attempt to keep it out.