Stephen Fallon fires Linfield through in Co Antrim Shield

It was Stephen Fallon that grabbed the goal that guaranteed the Blues involvement in the next phase.

But they played against only 10 men for the last 40 minutes after Crusaders had debutant goalkeeper Tom Murphy dismissed for a challenge on Robbie McDaid.

Although Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter insisted he was taking the tournament seriously, he still made a staggering EIGHT changes to the side that draw with Larne last time out.

Stephen Fallon celebrates his goal for Linfield. Picture Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

His counterpart, David Healy, made a modest two alterations.

It was the under-strength Crues who had the first sniff of goal with Jude Winchester testing goalkeeper David Walsh from distance.

But the action quickly switched to the other end with Joel Cooper picking up a pass from Kirk Millar and, although his first touch let him down, he still managed to get in a low shot that was easily dealt with by Murphy.

But the Dublin goalkeeper rescued his team seconds later when Fallon sent McDaid clear in the inside-right channel and his wickedly hit shot was brilliantly beaten away by Murphy.

Baxter’s team were dangerous on the break on 20 minutes.

Rory McKeown over-lapped on the left before crossing for new boy McCauley Snelgrove, but his low shot was smuggled away at the base of the post by Walsh.

McDaid, lively and full of energy up front, came within inches of touching his team in to lead when Matty Clarke drilled in an inviting cross from the left, but the former Glentoran man and Cooper just failed to touch home.

But the Blues broke the deadlock on 33 minutes – a goal that will give Baxter nightmares.

Cooper picked the pocket of Robbie Weir inside his own box and, when the pulled the ball back to Fallon, his weak shot managed to slip through the gloves of Murphy.

Crusaders shrugged off the disappointment and almost levelled two minute later. Winchester’s free kick was met by Josh Robinson only to see his powerful header brilliantly flicked away at the base of the post by Walsh.

Just before the interval, the Crues squandered another glorious chance to level when Adam Lecky’s cushioned lay-off sent McKeown into the box but the former Inverness man blasted the ball wildly over the top.

Murphy lasted merely five minutes after the restart. McDaid latched on to a ball from Mulgrew and bore down on goal, leaving the exposed goalkeeper with little option but to haul him down. Referee Andrew Davey immediately reached for his back pocket.

It meant Baxter was forced into a reshuffle. He sacrificed ineffective striker Dean Ebbe to get the experienced Johnny Tuffey back between the posts.

Millar then wasted the 20-yard free kick by shamefully blasting into the back row of the stand.

Crusaders attempted to come off the ropes with by Lecky bursting through the middle and, having spotted Walsh off his line, tried a cheeky 40-yard chip, that the back-peddling shot stopper managed to flick over the top.

Then, the 21-year-old Snelgrove tried his luck with a dipping 20-yarder that again had Walsh at full stretch.

The Blues were almost out of sight with 15 minutes remaining when Cooper’s corner kick was met by giant defender Sam Roscoe, but his header fizzed just inches over the crossbar before the dangerous Cooper flashed a shot across the face of the goal, that required merely a touch.

Substitute Cammy Palmer then missed a total sitter with only eight minutes remaining hoofing his shot hit into the night air following a clever cross from Andrew Clarke.