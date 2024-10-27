Stephen Gourley admits 'safety of the players' paramount as Dundela's Championship clash with Annagh United abandoned
With the two sides level at 0-0 in Friday’s Championship clash at the BMG Arena, thick fog began to fall over the ground and the decision was ultimately taken to abandon the match four minutes from time.
The point leaves Gourley’s side sitting in third, level with second-placed H&W Welders and three adrift of current leaders Bangor.
"I totally understand where the officials are coming from and the players are saying they can't see the ball,” Gourley told the club’s media channel. “He has one thing in his mind and it's the safety of the players.
"The linesman on this side can't see across the pitch and that's difficult for them. God forbid we wouldn't want anybody to get hurt.
"The other thing is if either team goes through in that situation there's going to be a slabbering match because you can't see.
"It was probably a fair reflection on the game and it's a positive performance from our last two down here. It's a second clean sheet in a row and it was a real battle."
Dundela, who led the Championship for long stretches last term before finishing fifth in one of the most competitive second-tier seasons ever, are once again amongst the title contenders and their defensive solidity has been key in setting that platform.
Only weekend opponents Annagh (13) have conceded fewer league goals than the Wilgar Park outfit (14) while Michael McLellan’s league tally of nine goals can only be bettered by Bangor ace Matthew Ferguson (12).
Aaron Prendergast, on loan from Glenavon, has also netted six times and both will be key during a testing November schedule with trips to Limavady United, Newry City and Ballinamallard alongside home clashes against promotion rivals Bangor and bottom side Newington.
"It's a very tough month when you look at it,” added Gourley. “You know my views on Friday night games.
"We've to go to Limavady, then Newry on a Friday night and then Ballinamallard a week after. For a Belfast side that's a lot of travelling and a lot of expense in a short space of time.
"I was very impressed with Limavady when we played them at Wilgar and they gave us the run around so we'll do our homework during the week and be as prepared as possible for the bus trip up to Limavady on Saturday."
