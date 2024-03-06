Jordan Jenkins celebrates with his teammates after scoring Dundela's fourth goal in their victory over Ards. PIC: Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

Coming off a shock 4-0 defeat away to Annagh United, the Wilgar Park outfit responded in style as Charlie Dornan, Dee McMaster, Mark Patton and Jordan Jenkins all got their names on the scoresheet.

Introduced off the bench with 20 minutes to go, it was a timely return from injury for Glentoran loanee Jenkins, who missed trips to fellow title contenders Institute and the heavy defeat at Annagh.

Jenkins’ late goal brought his tally to 16 in 22 Championship appearances this season – only Portadown’s Zach Barr and H&W Welders striker Matthew Ferguson (both 17) have more – and the 24-year-old has now netted in each of his last three matches, following on from last month’s strike against Dergview and hat-trick in a crucial 3-2 victory over Bangor.

"JJ trained all week and I spoke to him on Friday and he said that he wanted to be involved if needed,” Gourley told the club’s media channel. “When we got the third goal I thought it was the right time to introduce him and the other four guys that came on as well...it was great to get some guys onto the pitch that need minutes and get some guys out who didn't need more minutes or knocks.

"It's great to have him back. He was as frustrated as anybody not being able to train or be part of the group on match day. It's great to have him back and hopefully we can manage him until the end of the season."

The weekend triumph was also Dundela’s first since it was revealed that their Wilgar Park pitch doesn’t meet Premiership size regulations, meaning the Belfast club won’t be promoted to the top-flight even if they do win the Championship title.

That won’t stop the Duns chasing a first second-tier crown since 1994 and Gourley says the players took matters into their own hands after the Annagh loss.

"We talk as a group, backroom staff and some of the senior guys said 'that's it, we're talking about nothing else other than Ards',” he added. “Whatever else is said in the papers or on social media isn't to do with us and we'll get on to what we're trying to do since June.

"They picked themselves up and the atmosphere and the camaraderie in training was brilliant and they worked extremely hard. We showed in the second-half our quality on the ball and we're frightening going forward at times.