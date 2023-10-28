​Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell has demanded a response from his side when they travel to Carrick Rangers after last weekend’s defeat against Glentoran left the Lurgan Blues sitting bottom of the Premiership table.

​There had been signs of progress in recent weeks under McDonnell, but the Mourneview Park outfit were 3-0 down at half-time at The Oval as they fell to a fifth consecutive league defeat and were leapfrogged by Ballymena United following their impressive 3-1 derby victory over Coleraine.

The 31-year-old is still looking for a first top-flight victory since taking over from Gary Hamilton and will be hoping to repeat the feat achieved by interim boss Gary McAlister in September when they defeated 10-man Carrick 2-1 – a result which remains their last league triumph.

What will give McDonnell some cause for optimism is that his side will now play each of their current fellow bottom-six occupants across the next five matches, alongside a BetMcLean League Cup trip to third-tier high-flyers Limavady United.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell watched his side drop to the foot of the Sports Direct Premiership table last weekend. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

He has called on his squad to take responsibility for their individual performance levels as they travel to a Carrick side that have already picked up home league wins over Coleraine and Glentoran this season.

"I hope that group of players reflect on their performance because that certainly didn't reflect what we've asked, what we've carried out in training or prepared them,” McDonnell told the club’s media channel after defeat to Glentoran. “It's a huge game (against Carrick).

"We're bottom of the table and it's a team that has probably performed 13 games in that reflects that.

"You can make all the excuses in the world with senior players being out injured, but it has never been a better opportunity for the lads that are in the team to go and grasp and cement a place in an Irish Premiership team at a big club.

"Carrick is a tough venue against a tough side and we have to be ready for that from a mental standpoint.

"We have to get them ready as best we see fit for what we can do in and out of possession.

"Ultimately these players have to carry their own individual performance and take pride in it - that's the way it is.”

McDonnell, who is attempting to implement a more attacking brand of football at Glenavon, says he will continue to challenge his players as they look to turn the club’s fortunes around.

"Some of the standards just aren't acceptable and that's what we're trying to fix, adjust and challenge,” he added. “One thing we've done since we came in is create a challenging environment to try and squeeze more out of the players.

"We can only prepare them the best way possible and give them the best instruction we see on the sideline, but ultimately they have to carry it out."