Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

The Lurgan Blues are coming off consecutive defeats to Loughgall and Ballymena United which leaves them sitting 10th in the Premiership table and their hopes of finishing seventh over with Carrick Rangers seven points ahead going into the final two matches.

Despite creating a plethora of chances at the Showgrounds on Tuesday night, including Peter Campbell’s second-half penalty which was saved by Sean O’Neill, Glenavon failed to find the net for an 11th time this season.

They’ve scored 44 goals in 36 league matches so far this term – six less than Carrick while nearest rivals Loughgall and Dungannon Swifts have netted 55 and 59 respectively.

While Carrick’s Danny Gibson has chipped in with 16 goals, Loughgall duo Benji Magee (16) and Nathaniel Ferris (15) have been in fine form and Swifts pair Ben Gallagher and Matthew Lusty, who has been injured since December, both on nine apiece, Glenavon’s top league marksmen have been Jack Malone and Aaron Prendergast with six each.

“It has been a major problem all season for this team scoring goals and we just lack that cutting edge right down the number nine position and centre of the pitch,” McDonnell told the club’s media channel. “It leaves things extremely clear what we need to make that next jump.

"The only pleasing aspect is we created eight to 10 incredible chances and if we are a bit more lethal in those areas we'd murder teams and that's mad to say when standing here after losing 1-0, but it's clear for everybody to see. We've ripped the opposition here and I'm lost for words."

Glenavon have already made an early move ahead of the summer transfer window by announcing the return of Rhys Marshall and it’s clear there will be more incomings at Mourneview Park.

McDonnell did his January business swiftly, bringing in eight players, the majority prior to or at the start of the window, and it appears a consistent goalscorer will be at the top of his shopping list this time around.

“I know where we need to go and that's the next part of how we look to the future in the summer and see what we can do,” he added. “We know what we need it's just about going to get it done now.

"We should be bagging six, seven or eight goals as far as I'm concerned (against Ballymena). Even the two in the first-half...Len (O'Sullivan) cuts one back and Peter should finish and before that (James) Doona cuts one back and we've three of our attackers on the six-yard line against one defender and the ball still doesn't end up in the net.

"It would be extremely doom and gloom if we weren't creating anything - the frustrating part is we've been very creative. Even on Saturday (against Loughgall), before we conceded, again, from a set-piece, we had two chances. If we're more lethal we take the lead and are in the ascendancy.