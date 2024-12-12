In his first interview since departing Glenavon, Stephen McDonnell maintains full confidence that he would have turned the Lurgan Blues’ Premiership fortunes around and says the only disappointment he has from time spent at Mourneview Park is he wasn’t given another transfer window to implement desired changes.

McDonnell was appointed as Gary Hamilton’s successor in September 2023 with the County Armagh club sitting in 11th and enjoyed tremendous initial success, winning nine of his first 15 matches across competitions and was named NIFWA Manger of the Month for November after league victories over Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United, Loughgall and Newry City.

However, fast forward 12 months and McDonnell has departed Glenavon, relieved of his managerial duties after a 2-0 defeat at Stangmore Park which extended the club’s winless run to seven – they were unbeaten in nine prior to that streak.

McDonnell’s men had defeated Coleraine, Crusaders and Portadown alongside collecting points against Larne, Cliftonville and Glentoran in the early stages of the current season, but the board decided to act last month with the Lurgan Blues occupying 11th spot after 17 matches, level on points with Carrick Rangers and four better off than Loughgall, appointing Paddy McLaughlin 24 hours later.

Former Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"We knew what needed to happen and we needed to be supported,” reflected McDonnell. "I would have liked another transfer window - that would have been three.

"I signed a contract under the previous chairman (Adrian Teer) so you've a change there. Glenn (Emerson) was only in the job in the summer.

"I always knew early doors that there'd be a moment if we came under pressure, Adrian Teer had seen that pressure probably tenfold and never acted - he always gave things time.

"Adrian employed me as manager and eight months later retires and a new man comes in with less experience and probably hasn't had to make those decisions before. I understood it at the time and see it a bit clearer now.

"I look back on the job we did and where Glenavon were going, and I feel we left them in a better place from a club culture standpoint and the demand I put on improvement around the place, which the board backed.”

Glenavon’s clear shortcoming was in the goal department – they’d only scored 11 times in 17 league matches and failed to net in six of their previous seven before McDonnell’s departure, but the former Warrenpoint Town chief says he was working to rectify that in the upcoming transfer window.

"We were well down the line with one or two players because I was given reassurances to plan as normal and even the piece (speculation over his future) that broke prior to the Dungannon game, I asked the question and was told it was nonsense, then a few hours later it turned out to be 100% true,” he added. “It's very hard in football for people to be straight but I'm down the middle so I like things to be straight, that's not the way it operates and I understand.

"I'm sure he (chairman) felt the pressure, but I won't speak for the chairman because he has spoken for himself with the decision being made.”

No team has drawn more matches this campaign than Glenavon (seven), who have watched on as Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United, bottom-six rivals from last season, enjoy surges up the Premiership title while rivals Portadown occupy fourth in their first term back in the top-flight.

McDonnell believes his side were on the cusp of something similar and ultimately left points behind in multiple matches, but when taking budgets into consideration, feels Glenavon are about where they should be.

"We left a lot of games behind and what I mean by that is we were the dominant side in a lot of those draws and were one or two pieces of the jigsaw away,” he said. “We were so close to turning those draws into wins and if you do that you're probably up doing a Dungannon Swifts competing for the top places - that's how close I felt we were.

"That's the only disappointment I have, I've absolutely no other disappointment because I felt we did a good job, but I would have liked one more window.

"I feel if we got that window we could have absolutely kicked it on again and definitely moved the club in the right direction. People have other ideas and you have to accept it.

"We were operating off the second smallest budget this season so the money isn't there at the football club to really push it on. I always say your budget should reflect your league position unless you're having an incredible year.