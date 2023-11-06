Stephen McDonnell has labelled Glenavon’s BetMcLean League Cup clash with Limavady United on Tuesday evening as “must-win” with the Lurgan Blues looking to maintain the momentum of consecutive Sports Direct Premiership victories.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aaron Prendergast scored the Lurgan Blues’ sole goal in their 1-0 weekend triumph over Dungannon Swifts as they successfully backed up a maiden league win under McDonnell against Carrick Rangers to go ninth.

They’ve now won four of eight matches in all competitions since the 31-year-old took charge, booking their spot in the Mid-Ulster Cup semi-finals and could seal yet more cup progression when they take on Premier Intermediate League high-flyers Limavady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s win marked the first time the Mourneview Park outfit have recorded back-to-back league wins this season – it was also only a second clean sheet in 15 attempts – and McDonnell believes a club like Glenavon should be pulling away from any relegation threat.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. PIC: INPHO/Phil Magowan

"I questioned them (the players) after the Glentoran game,” he told Glenavon Media. “They've reacted the last two weeks.

"We're in a pressure situation. When you're down around the bottom, for a huge club like Glenavon, we should be pulling away from that.

"That's not being disrespectful to any other club but we have to pull away, start building and being successful again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Players do need to be stepping up and be accounted for – and they have. They've given us everything since we came through the door.

"We're really pleased with the last two weeks because we've taken maximum points and shown two different sides to us."

Glenavon will undertake a three-hour round trip to the Limavady Showgrounds to face a team that have scored 28 goals in five third-tier league matches to date.

Paul Owens’ side have top-flight proven talent in the likes of Ian Parkhill and Joe McCready, but McDonnell says it’s crucial his men make it through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a must-win game,” he added. “The chance to get to the cup quarter-finals doesn't come around every day of the week.

"I believe it's a cup the club haven't done overly well in over recent years.

"We rode our luck in the last round when Sean Ward scored two worldies to keep us in the tie and then win it.

"We have to look at where we've come in the last six weeks under our guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The performances we've churned out and the last two wins will give the group confidence.

"We have to go there and win - that's the mentality we want.