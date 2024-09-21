Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen McDonnell hailed “major addition” Barney McKeown after the defender helped Glenavon extend their unbeaten Premiership run to four matches with Saturday’s 1-1 draw against 10-man Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

Coming into their Swifts showdown on the back of an impressive victory over Crusaders and stalemate with defending champions Larne, the Lurgan Blues fell behind early as Adam Glenny rose highest to head home from Leo Alves’ pinpoint cross – a goal which sent Rodney McAree’s side temporarily top of the table.

However, the match turned in the 68th minute when Bobby-Jack McAleese was shown a straight red card following his challenge on Matthew Snoddy before McKeown – more known for his tough tackling than fine finishing – volleyed into the bottom corner just eight minutes later.

McKeown has previously impressed in the top-flight during stints with struggling Portadown and Newry City and McDonnell feels they’ve found a “top player” that can help drive standards.

Glenavon's Barney McKeown celebrates his goal. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We said when we got Barney and James (Carroll) that we felt we were getting two real finds, two proper front-foot aggressive defenders and that’s certainly been the case,” he said. "Barney has picked up a lot of man of the match awards in recent games and those are deserved.

"He’s a top player who we have been watching since we got the job and felt he could be a major addition and that’s proven.”

Prior to McAleese’s dismissal, Glenavon were growing into the game with McDonnell’s half-time tactical adjustments, which included bringing experienced midfielder Keith Ward and teenager Chris Atherton off the bench, paying dividends.

Ward, who arrived at Mourneview this summer having spent the entirety of his career in the League of Ireland, provided fresh impetus and McDonnell was left marvelling at some of his long-range passes.

"It absolutely worked,” he added. “Gaining the extra man allowed us to be a bit more aggressive.

"Before a ball was kicked today I knew we were going to have to rely on the bench so I was delighted to have a couple of options that we knew could go on and impact the game.

"We knew that would be the case, we just didn’t know it would be as early as half-time to freshen things up. I feel we were definitely grabbing the game by the scruff and Keith (Ward) was influential in that...his range of passing, my word it’s incredible to watch.

"I felt before the red card we were building up a head of steam so we can be pleased with the character and ability to come back from a losing position to get something out of the game.

"Chris (Atherton) is 15, Paul McGovern is 16 – we’ve got a good balance here with really talented young players and this club has always been built off that so we want to continue that, that’s our model.

"We want to sprinkle experienced campaigners around that and I think we’ve got a nice balance.”

McDonnell’s men have now only lost one of their last six league matches, picking up victories over Coleraine and Crusaders in the process, and the ex-Warrenpoint Town chief feels his side are building momentum.

"If you’re not going to win games then don’t lose them...with us last season it was either we won or lost – there was no happy medium,” he said. "We’ve picked up three draws and two victories amongst that away to Coleraine and Crusaders.

"We’re still yet to get those three points at home but I think once things settle and we start to roll some bodies back onto the pitch next week, there seems to be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel in regards to that, then we’ll click into gear.