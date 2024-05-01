Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Haughey missed most of the 2023/24 campaign after sustaining an ACL injury in December 2022, but did return in the final weeks and played 90 minutes on the final day against Carrick Rangers.

He started his senior career at Mourneview Park before spending eight years at Linfield between 2013-2021, where he lifted three Premiership titles and won two Irish Cup crowns alongside making 11 appearances in European competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurgan Blues have moved quickly to announce those players which will be departing the club with Danny Wallace, Stephen Teggart and Darren Clarke transfer listed while Sean Ward (retirement), Robert Garrett, Conor McCloskey, Conor Kerr, Lido Lotefa and Gavin Hodgins (end of loan) are leaving at the end of their contract this summer.

McDonnell had no doubts about keeping Haughey at the club as he looks to improve on their 10th-placed league finish heading into his first pre-season with Glenavon.

“Mark is one of the top defenders in the country,” McDonnell told the club’s website. “He is a quality player. We had no hesitation in offering him a new deal.

“He is a very positive influence in the dressing-room. He goes about things in a quiet way, but everyone has great respect for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Haughey will be celebrating a personal milestone with the upcoming campaign his 10th in Glenavon’s first team, he insists it won’t be a distraction to the ultimate goal of making an impact on the pitch.

“I am happy that the club has decided to retain me,” he said. “I feel that I owe it something because I have missed so much football.

“When Linfield decided to go full time and it was clear that I would have to leave, I had no hesitation in returning to Mourneview.

"I was contacted by a number of managers but didn’t have a serious conversation with any of them. The quality of the people at Glenavon is what brought me back. That’s supporters as well as officials. I have always felt valued and appreciated here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very grateful to the club for recognising the fact that next season will be my tenth in the first-team, twelfth overall, but I won’t allow it to become a distraction. Glenavon needs to win games of football. That is what I will be concentrating on.