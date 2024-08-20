Stephen McDonnell not surprised by blossoming partnership between key Glenavon duo ahead of Linfield clash
Having won two Irish Cup crowns in his first spell at Mourneview Park before departing for League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers in January 2020, Marshall returned from Glentoran this summer after signing a three-year contract.
Campbell is arguably the Lurgan Blues’ talisman with the talented winger scoring 29 goals and providing 42 assists in 139 appearances across competitions since arriving in 2020 having also impressed at Loughgall.
The 26-year-old was switched to the right-hand side in the second-half of Glenavon’s weekend 2-1 Premiership defeat to Cliftonville and linked up with Marshall on a number of occasions to get in behind the Reds defence.
Ultimately the final ball let the Lurgan Blues down – two Campbell crosses within the space of minutes just evaded striker Michael O’Connor – but McDonnell was pleased with his star duo.
"There was a bit more success (in the second-half),” he said. “In the first-half we went with a more traditional 4-4-2 with a right-footed player on the right and left-footed player on the left and felt we weren’t getting behind the opposition enough.
"By flipping them inverted it allowed the full-backs to gallop which proved the right decision in the end with (James) Doona and Peter being able to move inside and out. Good players find the same wavelength over time and it doesn’t surprise me.”
While Glenavon are still yet to open their Premiership point account after consecutive defeats, David Healy’s Blues arrive in Lurgan with confidence after Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Dungannon Swifts, but McDonnell has full belief that his team can cause an upset.
"One thing Linfield have is a mighty big squad to be able to come here and be extremely fresh and ready after having two good wins to start the league season,” he said. “We fancy our chances...if we play and the lads take on information and carry out the message we give them in training, we’re extremely confident about the ability levels and what we can do. We’ll have a crack.”
