It looked like Glenavon were about to become the only Premiership side to exit the BetMcLean Cup when Matthew Kirk scored in the 111th minute for the visitors, but Ward struck twice in the dying moments to spare their blushes and secure McDonnell’s first win since taking over from Gary Hamilton at Mourneview Park.

Ward, who will turn 40 in January, has enjoyed a hugely successful Irish League career with Glentoran, Linfield and Crusaders and new boss McDonnell feels he is a shining light of professionalism for every member of the squad.

"He's coming 40 this year and he's still as lively as ever - he's a Duracell bunny!" he told Glenavon Media. “Wardy has been there and won everything in the domestic game.

Glenavon's Sean Ward plays a pass during Tuesday's BetMcLean Cup victory over Dergview at Mourneview Park, Lurgan. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"He's a class act, can play anywhere - he played left-back at the weekend and played centre-back tonight.

"He really drove us on and forced the opposition onto the back foot. He was probably a lot of the reason why we were getting down the sides and crossing.

"One is a volley with his right and the other he chops back and sticks it into the top stanchion with his left.

"He's a quality player and been a great player to work with.

"The young lads should be looking at him as a role model.

"He has nothing to prove at this stage of his career and he just goes and does what he does.

"To be playing coming 40 is a credit to him and the condition he keeps himself in. For everybody he's a real breath of fresh air for what we want Glenavon to look like."

McDonnell, who is still only 31, has developed a reputation early in his coaching career for playing attractive football and introduced inverted full-backs for Tuesday night’s clash against Dergview – a tactic credited to both Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff which has been implemented around the world in recent years.

"We felt we would have more of the ball,” he explained. “We're trying to throw a couple of scenarios at players that we can adapt to different games where maybe teams will sit off us or teams will press.

"We have to be prepared for all scenarios and we felt tonight we might have that extra level in terms of quality on the pitch, which I felt we did.

"The influence of Niall (Quinn) and Conor (Kerr) to be able to run the game as full-backs along with our midfield players and I think it worked to a certain degree.

"It got us up to the final third and it's just about that quality in the final third to break down the opposition.