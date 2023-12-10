Stephen McDonnell has confirmed that Glenavon are on the verge of signing another winger and a centre-forward as they look to continue their fine Premiership form.

The Lurgan Blues have only lost one of their last seven league games – a 4-1 defeat to reigning champions Larne – and set up a BetMcLean Cup semi-final clash against Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown with McDonnell named November’s Manager of the Month.

They’ve won nine of 16 matches across all competition since the 31-year-old was appointed in late-September and he has already added to his squad ahead of the January transfer window with James Doona and David Toure set to join the Mourneview Park outfit from next month.

With squad depth being an issue identified early on during his Glenavon tenure, McDonnell is close to acquiring another two players with the intention of continuing their charge, which has brought them from bottom of the table to seventh in recent weeks.

Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell was named Manager of the Month for November by NIFWA. PIC: Stephen Hamilton

"We've signed two permanent wingers in the market (one still to be announced) and we've a centre-forward also done – we just have to wait for the t's to be crossed and I's dotted on that one,” he said. “That brings us up to potentially four players in this window.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the squad. It's very good and we're very happy with it, but the one thing we probably lack is depth and that's something we highlighted to ourselves very early on.

"We lost Colin Oppong and Jackson Nesbitt in that period so we're probably a bit short from where we'd want to be in terms of numbers and that's what we're trying to act on now.

"As far as I'm concerned, that will be business done unless something drastic happens. We're extremely happy with what we have from Rory (Brown, goalkeeper) right through to the centre-forwards.

"It's nice to get these players done and have them in training with us so that they're integrated into the group ahead of January so they can hit the ground running."

McDonnell also welcomed Jamie McDonagh back into his squad for the first time in two months with the 27-year-old coming off the bench in their midweek cup success against Coleraine.

His loan deal from Cliftonville is set to expire at the end of this month and McDonnell says it remains to be seen if the talented winger will stay with the club beyond that.

"His loan deal runs out in January so it's a nice option to have somebody of Jamie's calibre back amongst the squad,” he added. “He's lacking match fitness so I suppose any role he will play between now and the end of his loan deal will be as an impact substitution.

"It's great quality to call upon and on a personal level for Jamie it's great for him to be back so soon when we were all so worried that he mightn't kick a ball again. It's fantastic for him personally and for us to have that option is pleasing.

"I'm not quite sure yet (if the loan will be extended). We've signed two permanent wingers in the market which is Jamie's position.