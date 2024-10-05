Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell has already spoken to his players about the “significance” of Saturday’s Mid-Ulster Derby against rivals Portadown and admits it’s a huge match for the Lurgan Blues.

After an early season wobble where they lost four of their opening five matches, Glenavon are back on track having put together a five-game unbeaten streak which includes positive results against Crusaders, Larne, Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of that run for McDonnell will be the fact they’ve kept three clean sheets, including in stalemates with the reigning league champions and at The Oval last weekend before securing midweek BetMcLean Cup progression past Newington, which has set up a last-16 encounter with Armagh City.

Scoring three times on Tuesday is another positive and they’ll hope to show a further ruthless streak in front of goal with only bottom side Carrick Rangers (seven) finding the net on fewer occasions this term than Glenavon (eight).

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

The Mid-Ulster neighbours last met in January as Portadown won 1-0 on their way to reaching the BetMcLean Cup final, but Niall Currie’s side haven’t won in any of their previous five league trips to Mourneview Park.

Only two points and one league position separates the two sides ahead of Saturday’s meeting and the magnitude of the occasion isn’t lost on McDonnell.

“There is, obviously, a keen rivalry between the clubs,” he told the club’s website. “I have already talked to our players about the significance of the game, and I will do so again on Saturday. It is a huge match.

“Portadown have made a positive start to the season. They are a good side, full of energetic and physically strong players. It is up to us to match their effort and physicality. If we do that, hopefully, our quality will come through.”

Reflecting on the midweek Newington win, McDonnell added: “Although we scored three goals, we missed far too many chances.