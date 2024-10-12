Stephen McDonnell won't be 'getting too disheartened' as Glenavon's unbeaten streak ended by league leaders Ballymena United

By Johnny Morton
Published 12th Oct 2024, 20:57 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 20:58 BST
Stephen McDonnell conceded his Glenavon side “weren’t good enough” after falling to only their second defeat in 12 matches across competitions against Premiership league leaders Ballymena United at Mourneview Park.

The Lurgan Blues, coming off a pair of successive triumphs over Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown, had two prime opportunities to break the deadlock before Ben Kennedy’s second-half penalty ultimately sealed victory for the visitors.

Len O’Sullivan’s 63rd minute collision with Aaron Jarvis was the main talking point of the match – referee Jamie Robinson deeming there to be enough contact to award a spot-kick, which Kennedy, who is the league’s top marksman, calmly converted for his 11th Premiership goal of the season.

"I thought it was a bit soft but in this league they’re going to be given them types of penalties when the defender is on the wrong side,” reflected McDonnell on the decision. “I’m not sure how much contact there is, but that’s going to be given nine out of 10 times in this league.

Ballymena's Ben Kennedy scores the winning goal from the penalty spot. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)
Ballymena's Ben Kennedy scores the winning goal from the penalty spot. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"It’s a disappointing day. It was a poor game of football with no real major quality and obviously the penalty kick wins it, so we’re disappointed.

"It was all scruffy though and the reality is we weren’t good enough. Even on the chances we weren’t good enough and you get what you deserve in football.

"I don’t think we deserved to lose the game – if it finishes 0-0 that’s more than acceptable for both sides. They’ve got a penalty, scored it and that’s the difference today.”

McDonnell insists his side won’t be “getting too disheartened” by defeat after a period of progression, which still leaves them sitting 10th in the Premiership table but only three points adrift of fifth-placed Crusaders.

"There’s no point getting too disheartened because it was just a poor day and you’re going to have some of those of course over the length of a season,” he added. “Today was one of them and arguably a draw would have been fair for both sides.

"They’ve gone out in front through the penalty and you just have to accept it. We’ve a good team, good coaching and good organisation so we’ll go again.”

