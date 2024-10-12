Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stephen McDonnell conceded his Glenavon side “weren’t good enough” after falling to only their second defeat in 12 matches across competitions against Premiership league leaders Ballymena United at Mourneview Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurgan Blues, coming off a pair of successive triumphs over Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown, had two prime opportunities to break the deadlock before Ben Kennedy’s second-half penalty ultimately sealed victory for the visitors.

Len O’Sullivan’s 63rd minute collision with Aaron Jarvis was the main talking point of the match – referee Jamie Robinson deeming there to be enough contact to award a spot-kick, which Kennedy, who is the league’s top marksman, calmly converted for his 11th Premiership goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it was a bit soft but in this league they’re going to be given them types of penalties when the defender is on the wrong side,” reflected McDonnell on the decision. “I’m not sure how much contact there is, but that’s going to be given nine out of 10 times in this league.

Ballymena's Ben Kennedy scores the winning goal from the penalty spot. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"It’s a disappointing day. It was a poor game of football with no real major quality and obviously the penalty kick wins it, so we’re disappointed.

"It was all scruffy though and the reality is we weren’t good enough. Even on the chances we weren’t good enough and you get what you deserve in football.

"I don’t think we deserved to lose the game – if it finishes 0-0 that’s more than acceptable for both sides. They’ve got a penalty, scored it and that’s the difference today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonnell insists his side won’t be “getting too disheartened” by defeat after a period of progression, which still leaves them sitting 10th in the Premiership table but only three points adrift of fifth-placed Crusaders.

"There’s no point getting too disheartened because it was just a poor day and you’re going to have some of those of course over the length of a season,” he added. “Today was one of them and arguably a draw would have been fair for both sides.