The 19-year-old has previously enjoyed multiple loan spells with East Kilbride and made his St Mirren debut earlier this season as a substitute in their Viaplay Cup win against Cowdenbeath before another appearance in victory over Forfar Athletic.

Kenny is set to become the second Buddies youngster to ply their trade in the Sports Direct Premiership this season with fellow academy graduate Fraser Taylor at Ballymena United.

"It's a super move for Luke,” said Robinson. “Cliftonville are a really good side managed by a top manager in Jim Magilton.

St Mirren defender Luke Kenny has joined Cliftonville on loan. PIC: St Mirren FC

"He'll drive Luke's standards and it's a fantastic opportunity to get game time at a really good standard.

"We're really looking forward to seeing how he progresses."

Kenny becomes Magilton’s sixth summer signing, joining Ben Wilson, Sean Stewart, David Odumosu, Conor Pepper and Sam Ashford, who made an impressive Reds debut in their 1-1 draw with Larne on Saturday following his arrival from Ayr United.

The former Northern Ireland international was delighted with the performance of his side at Solitude as they rebounded from a first Premiership loss of the season against Linfield to claim a point.

“I thought the first-half was probably even-stevens, but in the second-half I thought we were on the front foot,” he told the club’s website. “I thought we were very impressive at times.

“We created a lot more chances than we did on Tuesday night, which is great and very pleasing, and we’ve finished the month on a positive note.

“All credit goes to the players.

"It’s very difficult when a new manager and staff come in and you’re trying to apply principles and you’re trying to talk to them, but they’re a great bunch of players, a very talented bunch of players and they’ve gone toe to toe with Linfield on Tuesday and the current champions on Saturday.