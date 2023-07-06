The 27-year-old has been the standout Premiership performer in recent years and penned a two-year contract with the option of a third at the Paisley outfit in a deal that is rumoured to be worth in excess of £125,000.

Since joining the Glens from Cliftonville in 2021, McMenamin registered 67 goal contributions (42 goals and 25 assists) in 109 appearances and it was that form which earned him a maiden international call-up from Ian Baraclough last summer, making his debut in a UEFA Nations League clash against Cyprus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After having multiple bids rejected for the winger, Buddies boss Stephen Robinson has finally got his man and McMenamin is looking to showcase his skills immediately in Scotland, with his first outing likely coming in their League Cup clash away to Montrose on July 15 before the league campaign starts with a trip to Hibernian on August 6.

Conor McMenamin with new manager Stephen Robinson. PIC: St Mirren

"I’m really looking forward to it,” he told the club’s website. "It’s been a long few weeks back-and-forth, and I’m really happy to have it over the line. I can’t wait to get going.

"The manager wants me to be who I am and play the way I can play. He knows my strengths and I’m going to try and bring my strengths to the team.

"It’s a good league with a lot of good teams here. It’s a really competitive league and hopefully I can hit the ground running."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson praised McMenamin and his agents Brian Adair and Keith Gillespie for their commitment to getting the deal finalised, with both parties willing to take a financial hit in order to seal the move.

"It’s been a protracted negotiation but I have to pay a lot of credit to Conor himself and his agent Brian Adair and Keith Gillespie," said Robinson. "They made the deal work by taking a little bit less and sacrificing their agency fee and less wages than initially agreed.

"That shows a real desire to come to St Mirren.

"We’re excited to have him. He’s arguably been the best player in the NIFL for two or three seasons now and was highly sought after.

"We’ve worked very hard for him and credit to the agents and the player. It’s really refreshing to see an attitude where money wasn’t everything to make the deal work and honesty from an agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve signed a very good footballer that can play in numerous positions.

"He can play right through the middle, as a wing-back and in behind the striker, so we’ve got a really versatile player who can score goals and create chances.