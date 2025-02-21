Stephen Teggart admits it was tough when 'Glenavon didn't want me' - but 'brilliant' Shea Campbell has brought the joy back at Armagh City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Teggart has hailed the role played by Armagh City chief Shea Campbell in helping him get his love back for football after a “tough period” at Glenavon.

Former Portadown playmaker Teggart was signed by Gary Hamilton for the Lurgan Blues in 2023 and made 31 Premiership appearances during his first season at Mourneview Park, scoring five times in the process, but was then placed on the transfer list in April.

With it being clear his immediate future lay away from Glenavon, the 27-year-old secured a loan switch to Championship outfit City in the closing stages of the summer window and has helped the Eagles enjoy a solid return to Northern Ireland’s second-tier.

Teggart netted a dramatic injury time winner as Armagh defeated Newington last weekend to strengthen their top-six push, bringing his tally to four in 14 league matches at Holm Park.

Stephen Teggart celebrates scoring for Glenavon against Newry City last season. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Being a Glenavon supporter, Teggart admits it was a testing time being made aware he wasn’t in Stephen McDonnell’s plans, and while he still has one year left on his contract, he’s solely focused on helping Campbell’s men climb the table.

"It was a tough period for me because it was pretty clear he didn't want me and I was left with no option really,” he said. “I was thankful to Armagh and it was a great opportunity for me to go and play.

"It was very frustrating at the time because I didn't really see the reasoning behind it.

"He's the manager so it's up to him and he wanted to put his own stamp on things. At the time it was very frustrating but things have worked out well and I'm happy now.

"I have another year on my Glenavon contract but they haven't been keeping tabs on me and I haven't heard from them, so I'm not sure. I'll have to sit down with them and see.

"I'm sure that'll be done soon enough and we can see what the plans are for going forward. There's a new manager in there now and we will see what his plans are.

"It was pretty clear that Glenavon didn't want me at the start of this season so I haven't thought much about it.

"I support Glenavon and have kept an eye on their results and am really glad to see them picking up results, but in regards to playing for Glenavon I haven't really thought about it much because I'm enjoying being at Armagh at the minute."

Another Glenavon loanee, James Doona, is also thriving at City after scoring three times in his opening two matches, and Teggart says manager Campbell is helping bring the best out of them.

"Shea has been unbelievable with me,” he added. “He's such a brilliant man-manager and he has brilliant coaching staff around him too.

"He has things down to a tee at Armagh...the support he has given me even through injuries and the faith he has had in me, I just really enjoy playing for him.

"He knows every player and has made the club a real family club.

"He only signs a certain calibre of player and he has the changing room such a tight-knit place.