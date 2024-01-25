“The Rangers brand is worldwide; for me it was a thrill to wear the Royal Blue jersey. .

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"Rangers was the club I always wanted to play for as a boy growing up in Cullybackey village in Co Antrim," Steven told me in a candid interview for my 2019 book ‘Rangers Football Club - the Ulster Connection’.

For Steven, who also played for Southampton, Aston Villa and Fulham, his memories are vivid and proud of playing a lead role at Ibrox Park when the team reached the UEFA Cup Final in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven was signed for Rangers by manager the late Walter Smith from Fulham on January 31, 2008, and he made his debut in the right side midfield No 8 position in a Royal Blue shirt against Greek champions Panathaniakos in a European tie.

Rangers' Steven Davis holds the trophy aloft after the Scottish Cup Final win over Hearts at Hampden Park in 2021

"I grew up in Cullybackey a big Rangers fan with my pals, but never went across to see any games until I was on trial with Rangers as a youth and they took me over. I went to games then," he recalled.

Smith managed Steven for three seasons and Ally McCoist was his boss for a year. There was a transfer fee between Aston Villa and Rangers, but it was undisclosed.

"Initially, I had joined on loan in January 2008, then signed permanently in August that year,” Steven said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2007-08 season, Steven was involved with Rangers in winning the Scottish Cup; in 2008-09 it was the Scottish League title and Scottish Cup; in 2009-10 the Scottish League title and League Cup.

Steven Davis celebrates scoring for Rangers against Celtic in the Scottish Premier League in 2009

He was voted Scottish Professional Footballers' Association PFA 'Player of the Year' in May 2010 and in 2010-11 won the Scottish League title, for a third year running.

In total, his honours with Rangers were four League titles (the last under Steven Gerrard) two Scottish Cups, and one Scottish League Cup, and he added a UEFA Cup runners-up medal in 2008.

"There were so many highlights,” he said. “It was always an ambition of mine to play for Rangers so to get the opportunity was a very proud moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 2008 run to the European final in Manchester was an incredible experience and the whole build-up to the occasion and number of fans we took (it was reckoned there were 150,000) was unbelievable.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis with his daughters after the Euro 2016 clash against Wales at Parc De Princes in Paris

"Winning the first Scottish League title was another very special moment for me and scoring in the League Cup final against Celtic was a personal highlight where we went on to win the game.

“And, of course, captaining Rangers, although in my last season at Ibrox of the first spell, there were extremely difficult times for the club," Steven added. "David Weir left the club in January 2012 so I was officially named captain then.

"Rangers are a club with a huge tradition and obviously, I was aware of great players who had previously had the honour of captaining the team, but it was a very testing time for the club and difficult time for everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven has always been a popular player with the fans, both with Rangers in Scotland and when playing in the green shirt for Northern Ireland.

"I think the fans could see I was a player who would always give 100 per cent and the backing I got was very special for me, especially at Ibrox.

“When the club went into financial difficulties, it was a wrench to leave Ibrox, but it was for professional reasons and for career advancement. It was the toughest decision I’ve ever made, no one could ever foresee the Club being in that position.

“Only the August before, I had signed a new five-year deal. In that period at Ibrox, football almost became a second thought. In the end it was a decision I felt I had to take for professional reasons,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I played at Ibrox there were other Ulster lads, including David Healy, Andrew Mitchell, Dean Shiels, Kyle Lafferty and Chris Hegarty. We blended well with the Scottish lads and the foreign players.

“The Rangers brand is worldwide; for me it was a thrill to wear the Royal Blue jersey. .

"You think you understand the size of Rangers especially growing up as a fan, but it’s not until you are living in it that you realise the true size and demands of the club with 50,000 fans present at home games. I was very fortunate to have had a lot of success in my time."

Steven added: "Back home, I got great support from the many Rangers fans in Northern Ireland. Rangers have a huge following in Northern Ireland and, in Ballymena especially, and the fans love to see someone from back home play for the club and do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Euros in France in 2016 were a special experience with memories I’ll have for life."