Steven Davis has rejected the chance to stay on Rangers manager Philippe Clement’s coaching staff in order to focus on his rehabilitation from a knee injury – because he cannot even play football with his children.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 38-year-old took over as caretaker manager on October 1 when Michael Beale was sacked and saw Rangers through two matches before Clement was appointed two weeks later.

The Northern Ireland record appearance holder has since been working in Clement’s backroom staff but he will now prioritise his health and fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Southampton and Aston Villa player suffered cruciate ligament damage just before Christmas last year and may not play again.

Northern Ireland international Steven Davis. PIC: Robert Perry/PA Wire.

Davis told Rangers TV: “The manager’s been great in dealing with him. It was great to work alongside him for a couple weeks and see his ideas and then ultimately for me I’ve got a decision to make in terms of my knee.

“First and foremost I’m 11 months into rehab, albeit the last four weeks have been a bit of a write-off with doing the other side and other role.

“But ultimately my knee’s not where I’d like it to be and it’s imperative I try and get that right first and foremost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m obviously old in terms of playing, but young in terms of life and obviously hopefully wherever my career takes me in the future whether that’s coaching, management or playing, it’s really imperative I get my knee right first and foremost.