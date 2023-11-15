Steven Davis prioritises knee rehabilitation over coaching at Rangers
The 38-year-old took over as caretaker manager on October 1 when Michael Beale was sacked and saw Rangers through two matches before Clement was appointed two weeks later.
The Northern Ireland record appearance holder has since been working in Clement’s backroom staff but he will now prioritise his health and fitness.
The former Southampton and Aston Villa player suffered cruciate ligament damage just before Christmas last year and may not play again.
Davis told Rangers TV: “The manager’s been great in dealing with him. It was great to work alongside him for a couple weeks and see his ideas and then ultimately for me I’ve got a decision to make in terms of my knee.
“First and foremost I’m 11 months into rehab, albeit the last four weeks have been a bit of a write-off with doing the other side and other role.
“But ultimately my knee’s not where I’d like it to be and it’s imperative I try and get that right first and foremost.
“I’m obviously old in terms of playing, but young in terms of life and obviously hopefully wherever my career takes me in the future whether that’s coaching, management or playing, it’s really imperative I get my knee right first and foremost.
“I’m still at the stage where I’m not able to play with my kids in the garden, play football with my son so it’s really important I get that right.”