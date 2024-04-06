"We knew we were going to get chances and, thankfully, I took my chance."

Stewart Nixon was the Crusaders hero as his goal proved decisive in a shock 1-0 home defeat for Sports Direct Premiership leaders Larne. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Nixon found the net with the game’s sole goal at Inver Park to bolster the Crues’ European ambitions – and leave Larne’s position top of the table suddenly vulnerable on the opening round of post-split league fixtures.

A Ross Clarke corner-kick was directed back into the danger area by Lewis Barr and Nixon provided the decisive touch on 82 minutes inside the penalty area to mark his introduction off the substitutes’ bench in style.

It left Larne nursing a first home defeat since November 2022, second of the current league campaign and still at the head of the senior standings but by two points ahead of Linfield’s Saturday evening game in hand.

"It's days like this you have to relish because football is such a short career,” said Nixon on BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound show following full-time. "To come here and score a goal against the league champions and get away with the three points...there's no better feeling, honestly.

"We want to try and win every game, to try and finish as high as we can up the league and get that fourth position.

"That's the be all and end all, to get fourth...go into every game knowing we can create havoc in the league and try to upset the two teams fighting for the league.

"We came here today and play Linfield now on Friday so hoping to do the same.

"Hard work first and foremost (is the key), all the boys believe in themselves, there's a strong bond with everybody and everybody knows what way we want to go.

"We just want to go as high as we can and just try to get that play-off position."

Nixon, who arrived at Crusaders as a January signing, started his afternoon on the sidelines.

"It was a great feeling (scoring),” said Nixon. "Especially whenever you're on the bench to start with then you come on you have a massive impact to win the game for Crusaders against the league champions as well.

"There's no better feeling.

"It was a great ball in (by Ross Clarke) and then Lewis Barr was a great header, he lost his man.

"And then I just got in front of my man as well and, thankfully, it rebounded and went into the back of the net...they all count.

"We'll take it and look on to Friday night now (v Linfield)."

On the Crusaders gameplan, Nixon added: "We knew we were coming out to frustrate Larne...they're a very, very good team.