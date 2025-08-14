Stoke City boss predicts Northern Ireland star will be 'big player for us' following Tottenham Hotspur loan move

Northern Ireland international Jamie Donley has only been at Stoke City for a week, but manager Mark Robins has already labelled the Tottenham Hotspur loanee as “class” and predicted he’ll be “a big player for us”.

Donley marked his Stoke debut by registering an assist after coming off the bench in their 3-1 Championship win over Derby County last weekend before converting from the penalty spot as they sealed EFL shootout progression past Walsall on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old, who switched his international allegiance from England to Northern Ireland earlier this year, is spending the season on loan with Robins’ side after impressing for Leyton Orient in League One last term.

Donley featured for Spurs’ senior team during pre-season, starting against Luton Town before travelling with Thomas Frank’s squad to Asia where they played Arsenal and Newcastle United.

He has quickly settled into his new surroundings and Donley reminds Robins of a former Stoke favourite.

"He's class," said Robins. "Really class.

"Stoke fans will be thinking back to players that they might be able to relate him to. I know I do - he looks a lot like Charlie Adam in some of the things that he does and, if he can live up to that, then fantastic.

"He's his own man - he's Jamie Donley. Some of the things he's done in his career already have been phenomenal.

"The goal he scored against Man City last season - and I say his goal, it should be his goal because it was absolutely brilliant.

"He's bright and he's great to have. I'm delighted we've got him and he'll be a big player for us. He'll get better and better over time."

A number of Championship clubs were reportedly interested in acquiring Donley’s services for this season before he opted to join Stoke.

He will come up against international team-mate Pierce Charles in Saturday’s showdown with Sheffield Wednesday, and Donley revealed Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill helped sway him towards the Bet365 Stadium.

O’Neill spent nearly three years in charge of Stoke, winning 55 and drawing 35 of his 143 matches at the helm, before departing in August 2022.

Having previously guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016, O’Neill returned to the top job in December 2022 and is now targeting World Cup qualification with Donley set to play a big role in hopefully achieving that feat.

“I spoke to (Michael) while I was on tour and he said how big the club is, saying it’ll be a great move for me,” said Donley. “He said similar things to a lot of other people, talking about the size of the club and what their aims and goals are for the future.