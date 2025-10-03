Storm Amy: Irish League matches postponed as high winds and weather warning hit Northern Ireland

A number of Irish League matches have been postponed due to adverse weather as Storm Amy hits Northern Ireland on Friday afternoon – but Linfield’s home clash against Crusaders is set to go ahead after an agreement between both clubs.

Schools in counties Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh closed at 12pm as Storm Amy brings high winds, potentially hitting 60-70mph inland and up to 80mph along exposed coasts.

The amber warning runs from 3pm to 8pm on Friday for the aforementioned counties, while a yellow warning is in place for Armagh and Down.

After Ulster’s United Rugby Championship fixture in Edinburgh was cancelled, the local football calendar is also being impacted with NIFL confirming matches scheduled for Friday have already been postponed, including Cliftonville’s home match against Glentoran.

NIFL announced the Solitude clash was postponed at Glentoran’s request due to several players and staff travelling from an amber warning zone.

In the Premier Intermediate League, Ballyclare Comrades’ home clash against Portstewart and Moyola Park vs Dergview have been called off alongside Rathfriland Rangers vs Ballymacash Rangers – the latter at request of the home club.

The Showgrounds was originally due to undergo a pitch inspection at 4pm ahead of Newry City vs Lisburn Distillery, but that match has also been postponed at request of the hosts.

Saturday’s schedule is currently unaffected with a further review taking place in the morning.

"To provide clarity, the following protocols will apply to this weekends fixtures, taking into account not just venues but also players, staff and supporters safety,” NIFL said in a statement earlier on Friday.

“1. Yellow Weather Warning Zones (Home Venue): If a home venue is located in a YELLOW warning zone the game remains on unless a club requests a postponement and it can be shown that the proximity of effects of an adjacent amber/red zone have a direct impact on the clubs ability to fulfil the fixture.

"2. Amber/Red Weather Warning Zones (Home Venue): If a home venue is located in an AMBER/RED warning zone the game will be postponed.

"3. Amber/Red Weather Warning Zones (Away Club Location): If an away club is located in an AMBER/RED warning zone the game will be postponed due to travel concerns.

“We will meet with men’s Premiership clubs scheduled to play tonight at noon today to discuss the current weather warnings.

“Discussions will also be held with clubs from other divisions outside the men’s Premiership to ensure a consistent approach across all competitions.

"Again as stated, these measures are designed to balance the importance of fulfilling fixtures with the safety of all involved. All games scheduled for Saturday 4 October 2025 remain on and will be reviewed tomorrow morning.”

FRIDAY’S IRISH LEAGUE UPDATE

Matches going ahead: Linfield vs Crusaders (Windsor Park, 7:45pm).