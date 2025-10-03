Storm Amy: NIFL provide Irish League fixture statement around protocols in place for weekend schedule

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) have provided a statement on this weekend’s fixture schedule amid the impact of Storm Amy – saying any match taking place in an area with either an amber or red weather warning will be postponed.

Schools in counties Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh are due to close at 12pm as Storm Amy brings high winds, potentially hitting 60-70mph inland and up to 80mph along exposed coasts.

There are two scheduled Premiership fixtures for Friday evening, both in Belfast – Linfield vs Crusaders at Windsor Park while Cliftonville are set to host Glentoran at Solitude with the matches kicking off at 7:45pm.

In the Women’s Premiership, Lisburn Ladies are set to welcome Crusaders Strikers at 8pm and there’s also four Premier Intermediate League games scheduled – Ballyclare Comrades vs Portstewart, Moyola Park vs Dergview, Rathfriland Rangers vs Ballymacash Rangers and Newry City vs Lisburn Distillery.

Linfield and Crusaders are set to meet at Windsor Park tonight. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

The amber warning runs from 3pm to 8pm on Friday for counties Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, while a yellow warning is in place for Armagh and Down.

NIFL have confirmed they’re set to meet with the four clubs playing in the Premiership on Friday evening and will also hold discussions with those in action outside of the top-flight.

Saturday’s schedule is currently unaffected with a further review taking place in the morning.

"To provide clarity, the following protocols will apply to this weekends fixtures, taking into account not just venues but also players, staff and supporters safety,” the statement read.

“1. Yellow Weather Warning Zones (Home Venue): If a home venue is located in a YELLOW warning zone the game remains on unless a club requests a postponement and it can be shown that the proximity of effects of an adjacent amber/red zone have a direct impact on the clubs ability to fulfil the fixture.

"2. Amber/Red Weather Warning Zones (Home Venue): If a home venue is located in an AMBER/RED warning zone the game will be postponed.

"3. Amber/Red Weather Warning Zones (Away Club Location): If an away club is located in an AMBER/RED warning zone the game will be postponed due to travel concerns.

“We will meet with men’s Premiership clubs scheduled to play tonight at noon today to discuss the current weather warnings.

“Discussions will also be held with clubs from other divisions outside the men’s Premiership to ensure a consistent approach across all competitions.