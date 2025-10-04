Storm Amy: Two matches postponed but Irish League Saturday schedule largely unaffected

Saturday’s Premiership schedule currently remains unaffected with all four matches set to go ahead after Storm Amy wreaked havoc on yesterday’s fixture list.

With an amber weather warning for wind in place across large parts of Northern Ireland, Cliftonville’s scheduled home clash against unbeaten league leaders Glentoran was called off on Friday afternoon.

Linfield vs Crusaders was due to go ahead after both clubs agreed to play the fixture at Windsor Park, but around two hours before kick-off the match was also postponed amid stadium safety concerns.

All four Premier Intermediate League matches were postponed, as was a Women’s Premiership clash between Lisburn Ladies and Crusaders Strikers.

Dungannon Swifts are set to host Larne in the Premiership this afternoon. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

At time of writing, there are no pitch inspections scheduled across the Irish League ahead of Saturday’s action.

Two Premier Intermediate League matches have been postponed – Banbridge Town vs Coagh United was an early casualty on Friday evening while Dollingstown vs Strabane Athletic has been called off following a failed pitched inspection.

The Northern Ireland Football League released a statement around protocols for the weekend with matches taking place in an amber or red weather zone set to be postponed.

A yellow warning for wind remains in place across Northern Ireland.

"To provide clarity, the following protocols will apply to this weekends fixtures, taking into account not just venues but also players, staff and supporters safety,” NIFL said on Friday.

“1. Yellow Weather Warning Zones (Home Venue): If a home venue is located in a YELLOW warning zone the game remains on unless a club requests a postponement and it can be shown that the proximity of effects of an adjacent amber/red zone have a direct impact on the clubs ability to fulfil the fixture.

"2. Amber/Red Weather Warning Zones (Home Venue): If a home venue is located in an AMBER/RED warning zone the game will be postponed.

"3. Amber/Red Weather Warning Zones (Away Club Location): If an away club is located in an AMBER/RED warning zone the game will be postponed due to travel concerns.

“We will meet with men’s Premiership clubs scheduled to play tonight at noon today to discuss the current weather warnings.

“Discussions will also be held with clubs from other divisions outside the men’s Premiership to ensure a consistent approach across all competitions.

"Again as stated, these measures are designed to balance the importance of fulfilling fixtures with the safety of all involved. All games scheduled for Saturday 4 October 2025 remain on and will be reviewed tomorrow morning.”

Portadown are due to host rivals Glenavon in a Mid-Ulster derby showdown at Shamrock Park on Saturday evening (5:30pm) and issued an update thanking volunteers for their efforts.

"Currently there are no concerns with the Shamrock Park pitch or the perimeter, we're good to go - we will however keep supporters updated during the day as we approach kick off,” the club posted on social media.

“A massive thank you to our dedicated & loyal volunteers who have been at Shamrock Park this morning from light, fixing those things that perhaps people don't see or are taken for granted - sponsor boards, flag poles as well as the tunnel that were all damaged with yesterdays wind.