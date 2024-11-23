Storm Bert: Pitch inspections called at number of Irish League grounds after heavy overnight rainfall in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of pitch inspections have been called at Irish League grounds on Saturday morning after heavy overnight rainfall in Northern Ireland.

The BBC reported that Storm Bert has impacted train lines, closed roads and caused a gritter to become trapped in snow while bringing significant rain and heavy winds across the country.

Translink have said railway lines between Belfast and Antrim and Newry and Portadown are closed due to flooding while trees have fallen in different areas, impacting travel.

The Met Office, who issued a yellow warning for wind, rain and snow up until 11am, said: “Outbreaks of rain on Friday night and into Saturday morning may be preceded by a spell of snow for a time, especially on high ground in northern and western areas.

"Exactly where snow falls will depend quite heavily on both elevation and the intensity of precipitation, with any snow accumulations at low levels likely small and fairly short-lived.

"However, there is the chance of temporary accumulations of 5-10 cm on ground typically above 150m and perhaps as much as 10-20 cm over mountain tops.

"Any snow will quickly revert to rain on Saturday morning, with rain accumulations of 20-30 mm likely fairly widely, and perhaps as much as 40-60 mm on more exposed hills. This, in conjunction with a rapid thaw of any lying snow, may cause some surface water and river flooding.”

Storm Bert is now also set to potentially impact Irish League football with pitch inspections called at Taylors Avenue where Carrick Rangers will host Dungannon Swifts (10:30am), Shamrock Park which is due to stage the Mid-Ulster Derby between Portadown and Glenavon (11am) and the Ballymena Showgrounds for Ballymena United vs Larne (11am).

Weather warnings are in place due to Storm Bert hitting Northern Ireland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

At time of writing, Cliftonville’s home match against Loughgall remains unaffected – Solitude has an artificial surface whereas the other three scheduled games are being played on grass.

Elsewhere, P&O Ferries were forced to cancel Saturday's 4am ferry between Larne and Cairnryan but said passengers would be accommodated on the 8am sailing.