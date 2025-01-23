Storm Éowyn: NIFL confirm Irish League fixtures postponed as Met Office issue red weather warning for Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) have confirmed that all Irish League matches scheduled for Friday have been postponed after the Met Office issued a red weather warning across the country due to Storm Éowyn.

In what is the first red warning issued for Northern Ireland since the Met Office moved to impact-based warnings in 2011, all schools are set to be closed on Friday with the most severe weather expected between 7am and 2pm.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill has also advised people to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.

It’s anticipated that wind gusts could reach up to 100mph in parts of Northern Ireland on Friday with Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen saying: “We reserve the issuing of Red Warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption, and that is the case with Storm Éowyn.

Championship leaders Bangor were due to host Ballyclare Comrades on Friday. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

“While it will be widely very windy on Friday, with additional hazards from rain and snow, the strongest winds and most significant impacts are likely in Northern Ireland and central and southwestern parts of Scotland within the Red Warning areas, where winds could gust 80-90 mph quite widely for a time, and potentially up to 100 mph for exposed coasts in particular."

With a red warning for wind currently in place until 2pm and an amber warning scheduled up to 9pm on Friday evening, NIFL have taken the decision to postpone the three Irish League matches which were due to take place.

They’ve also confirmed that Saturday’s fixtures, which includes six Premiership games, will currently proceed as planned.

"Due to the weather warning linked to Storm Éowyn all NI Football League fixtures scheduled for Friday 24 January 2025 have been postponed,” NIFL said in a statement. “The following fixtures have been postponed with rescheduled dates now in place:

"Bangor v Ballyclare Comrades (re-scheduled for Tuesday 4 February 2025).

"Institute v HW Welders (re-scheduled for Tuesday 11 February 2025).

"Dergview v Banbridge Town (re-scheduled for Tuesday 11 February 2025).