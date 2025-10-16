Stormont backs Northern Ireland as potential host venue for 2035 Women’s World Cup with upgraded Windsor Park capacity

Stormont ministers have backed plans for an upgraded Windsor Park in Belfast to host matches at the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

Although the United Kingdom are set to host the major tournament, Northern Ireland’s involvement had been in doubt with stadiums required to have a minimum capacity of 20,000 to stage matches.

Belfast’s Casement Park had been originally scheduled to host fixtures at the 2028 European Championships, but that was shelved with the cost of redevelopment soaring well above initial estimates.

The United Kingdom hasn’t been formally accepted by FIFA as host nation for the 2035 showpiece event, but it’s considered a formality with their joint-proposal the only valid bid submitted – it’s expected official confirmation will come in April.

An upgraded Windsor Park could be set to host matches at the 2035 Women's World Cup. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Windsor Park in South Belfast, which is home to Linfield Football Club and stages all of Northern Ireland’s senior men’s international matches, is listed as having a capacity of 18,500, so would need to be upgraded for the Women’s World Cup.

Irish Football Association (IFA) Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said it could cost about £60m to stage games locally, but believes it would bring a significant positive impact to the economy.

"We're on the brink of a massive chance here to bring the biggest sporting tournament for women to our city, to our country," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme. "The bid partners are very clear that unless Northern Ireland can commit today then it will have to go ahead without us and that would be an incredible lost opportunity.”

In a media briefing on Thursday, First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed the Executive has agreed "in principle" to be part of the bid, adding: “It’s a really huge opportunity in terms of investment in women, in sport and for this opportunity that will come in 10 years’ time.

"So a huge advancement, I think, in terms of sport more generally. And clearly we want to see investment in all sport here.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly welcomed the news with Northern Ireland’s women’s side set to be granted direct qualification to the 48-team tournament if a co-hosting nation.

“I think it’s absolutely brilliant news, I think it’s great for football, I think it’s great for women’s sports, it’s great for Windsor Park and I think it’s really great for Northern Ireland as well,” she said. “We’ve all seen the huge benefits of hosting major sporting events here can have not only for our economy, but in inspiring young people and all people to get active.

“I am extremely proud of Northern Ireland’s footballing talent, and women’s football in Northern Ireland has grown from strength to strength, so this bid represents a chance to build on that momentum.

“Hosting matches here in Belfast would not only showcase our world-class hospitality and sporting spirit and boost tourism and local business, but also inspire a new generation of young women and girls.