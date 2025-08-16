Danny Gibson’s close-range first-half finish left Carrick Rangers celebrating success over Glenavon at Taylors Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 0

94: And, once again, Gibson shows strength and slick footwork under pressure to retain possession as Carrick creep towards full-time

90: Gibson finding the strength on an energy-sapping afternoon in the sunshine to drive his team forward down the left wing towards the Glenavon penalty area and protect the advantage he secured before the break

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebration time as Carrick Rangers grab the lead over Glenavon thanks to Danny Gibson's first-half finish at Taylors Avenue. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

85: Steele's corner-kick delivery finds Gibson but his header under pressure clears the crossbar

83: Promising Carrick attack but Gibson's delicate pass towards Maciulaitis is just beyond the substitute striker inside the box

77: SUBS (Carrick) - Maciulaitis on for Lecky

75: Superb control on the run by McGovern to collect and cut in from the left off a Glenavon ball from deep and his low pass across the box is picked up by O’Connor but Scott is on hand to hack off the line

74: McKeown slips in possession and Lecky reacts quickly to put the Glenavon captain under pressure but the defender recovers well to escape from danger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

69: SUBS (Glenavon) – O’Connor and Wilson on for McDaid and Lowe

68: Carrick create an opening for Steele but, from a wide angle, his shot travels across the face of goal

61: SUBS (Glenavon) - McGovern and Smith on for Mallon and Malone

60: YELLOW (Carrick) - McCullough

54: Free-kick in a strong position ends with Mallon’s curling shot and appeals for handball inside the Carrick box

53: SUB (Glenavon) – Quinn for McClelland

52: YELLOW (Carrick) - Crowe

H-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

40: Comfortable as Carney collects Steele’s ambitious free-kick attempt

37: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 1 (Gibson) Glenavon 0

Steele slips in Gibson on the left and McKeown steps across to block but Carrick maintain momentum, winning back possession and Steele's clever first-time pass behind is drilled across by Heatley for Gibson to convert

32: YELLOW (Carrick) - O'Brien

31: McDaid shows strength to engineer a wonderful opening in a prime position but, with time on his side and only Gartside to beat, drags the shot wide of the post

30: Another Carney save, this time to deny Heatley's looping header

18: YELLOW (Carrick) - Lecky

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15: Fine save by Carney to push out Gibson's back-post header off an angled ball from deep on the right by Scott

14: Heatley's pass down the left-hand side sends Gibson in a race into space but McKeown steps across to clear up the threat

CARRICK RANGERS: Nathan Gartside, Jimmy Callacher, Danny Gibson, Adam Lecky, Luke McCullough, Aidan Steele, Joe Crowe, Paul Heatley, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Scott, Luke O’Brien.

Subs: Scott Pengelly, Cian O’Malley, Ryan Waide, Nedas Maciulaitis, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Joshua Andrews, Kyle Cherry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GLENAVON: Jacob Carney, Jordan McMullan, Patrick Burns, Barney McKeown, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Stephen Mallon, Kyle McClelland, Kris Lowe, Francely Lomboto, Sean Carlin.

Subs: Mark Byrne, Harry Murphy, Ben Wilson, Michael O’Connor, Carey Smith, Paul McGovern, Niall Quinn.