STORY OF THE MATCH: Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 0 – Danny Gibson grabs the glory
F-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 0
94: And, once again, Gibson shows strength and slick footwork under pressure to retain possession as Carrick creep towards full-time
90: Gibson finding the strength on an energy-sapping afternoon in the sunshine to drive his team forward down the left wing towards the Glenavon penalty area and protect the advantage he secured before the break
85: Steele's corner-kick delivery finds Gibson but his header under pressure clears the crossbar
83: Promising Carrick attack but Gibson's delicate pass towards Maciulaitis is just beyond the substitute striker inside the box
77: SUBS (Carrick) - Maciulaitis on for Lecky
75: Superb control on the run by McGovern to collect and cut in from the left off a Glenavon ball from deep and his low pass across the box is picked up by O’Connor but Scott is on hand to hack off the line
74: McKeown slips in possession and Lecky reacts quickly to put the Glenavon captain under pressure but the defender recovers well to escape from danger
69: SUBS (Glenavon) – O’Connor and Wilson on for McDaid and Lowe
68: Carrick create an opening for Steele but, from a wide angle, his shot travels across the face of goal
61: SUBS (Glenavon) - McGovern and Smith on for Mallon and Malone
60: YELLOW (Carrick) - McCullough
54: Free-kick in a strong position ends with Mallon’s curling shot and appeals for handball inside the Carrick box
53: SUB (Glenavon) – Quinn for McClelland
52: YELLOW (Carrick) - Crowe
H-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 0
40: Comfortable as Carney collects Steele’s ambitious free-kick attempt
37: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 1 (Gibson) Glenavon 0
Steele slips in Gibson on the left and McKeown steps across to block but Carrick maintain momentum, winning back possession and Steele's clever first-time pass behind is drilled across by Heatley for Gibson to convert
32: YELLOW (Carrick) - O'Brien
31: McDaid shows strength to engineer a wonderful opening in a prime position but, with time on his side and only Gartside to beat, drags the shot wide of the post
30: Another Carney save, this time to deny Heatley's looping header
18: YELLOW (Carrick) - Lecky
15: Fine save by Carney to push out Gibson's back-post header off an angled ball from deep on the right by Scott
14: Heatley's pass down the left-hand side sends Gibson in a race into space but McKeown steps across to clear up the threat
CARRICK RANGERS: Nathan Gartside, Jimmy Callacher, Danny Gibson, Adam Lecky, Luke McCullough, Aidan Steele, Joe Crowe, Paul Heatley, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Scott, Luke O’Brien.
Subs: Scott Pengelly, Cian O’Malley, Ryan Waide, Nedas Maciulaitis, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Joshua Andrews, Kyle Cherry.
GLENAVON: Jacob Carney, Jordan McMullan, Patrick Burns, Barney McKeown, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Stephen Mallon, Kyle McClelland, Kris Lowe, Francely Lomboto, Sean Carlin.
Subs: Mark Byrne, Harry Murphy, Ben Wilson, Michael O’Connor, Carey Smith, Paul McGovern, Niall Quinn.
Referee: Evan Boyce.