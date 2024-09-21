STORY OF THE MATCH: Crusaders 0 Portadown 3
F-T: Crusaders 0 Portadown 3
82: SUB (Crusaders) – Vance on for Franklin
82: SUBS (Portadown) - Mullan and McElroy on for McCawl and Ukek
75: GOAL – Crusaders 0 Portadown 3 (MacKinnon)
Wilson’s initial shot is saved by Tuffey but MacKinnon drills home the rebound
69: SUB (Portadown) – Wylie on for Obhakhan
68: SUB (Crusaders) - Nixon on for Clarke
68: GOAL - Crusaders 0 Portadown 2 (Obhakhan)
McCartan slips a pass into space and Obhakhan cuts in from the left and fires home off the post
62: SUBS (Portadown) – Wilson and Fyfe on for Thompson and Mayse
61: Great run from deep by Offord ends in disappointment then Teelan shows great determination to win back the ball in the box but his effort at a stretch rolls wide
52: Clarke moves into space for a long-distance drive but McCarey behind it to push out the effort
46: SUB (Crusaders) - Barr on for Jewitt-White
H-T: Crusaders 0 Portadown 1
39: Neat footwork by Offord to create space for a shot after Teelan’s cross and a Clarke set-up but the effort clears the target
32: Clarke corner-kick is met on the run by Forsythe but it proves wide
28: GOAL - Crusaders 0 Portadown 1 (Mayse)
McCawl's measured pass opens up the Crusaders defence and Mayse moves past the out-rushing Tuffey to steer home from a wide angle
26: Great work by Thompson to combine with Obhakhan before feeding Ukek, who attacks the box, twisting and turning before forcing Tuffey into a near-post save
20: Offord low cross across the danger area but the move breaks down due to a lack of Crues support
20: Chapman drives forward after intercepting Clarke's attempted crossfield pass then picks out Ukek wide on the left but Tuffey is able to push away the angled drive
18: Franklin up to meet a Clarke clipped cross but it proves too high
11: Clever ball by Clarke to find Offord but his low effort is wide of the upright
9: McCartan picks up a loose clearance attempt by Blaney but the shot from a central position outside the box lacks power
5: Strong defending by Altintop under pressure to divert Teelan's cross away from danger a few yards out
CRUSADERS: Jonny Tuffey, Robbie Weir, Harry Jewitt-White, James Teelan, Jacob Blaney, Jordan Forsythe, Jarlath O’Rourke, Kieran Offord, Daniel Larmour, Ross Clarke, Harry Franklin.
Subs: Ryan Kerr, Jimmy Callacher, Jordan Owens, William Vance, Stewart Nixon, Lewis Barr.
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Eoghan McCawl, Ryan Mayse, Steven McCullough, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Shay McCartan, Gary Thompson.
Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Luke Wilson, Paul McElroy, Eamon Fyfe, Ben Wylie, Liam Mullan.
Referee: Ben McMaster.
