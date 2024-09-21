Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portadown left Seaview with three points off three goals in a convincing away win over Crusaders:

F-T: Crusaders 0 Portadown 3

82: SUB (Crusaders) – Vance on for Franklin

82: SUBS (Portadown) - Mullan and McElroy on for McCawl and Ukek

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown's Ryan Mayse. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

75: GOAL – Crusaders 0 Portadown 3 (MacKinnon)

Wilson’s initial shot is saved by Tuffey but MacKinnon drills home the rebound

69: SUB (Portadown) – Wylie on for Obhakhan

68: SUB (Crusaders) - Nixon on for Clarke

68: GOAL - Crusaders 0 Portadown 2 (Obhakhan)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCartan slips a pass into space and Obhakhan cuts in from the left and fires home off the post

62: SUBS (Portadown) – Wilson and Fyfe on for Thompson and Mayse

61: Great run from deep by Offord ends in disappointment then Teelan shows great determination to win back the ball in the box but his effort at a stretch rolls wide

52: Clarke moves into space for a long-distance drive but McCarey behind it to push out the effort

46: SUB (Crusaders) - Barr on for Jewitt-White

H-T: Crusaders 0 Portadown 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

39: Neat footwork by Offord to create space for a shot after Teelan’s cross and a Clarke set-up but the effort clears the target

32: Clarke corner-kick is met on the run by Forsythe but it proves wide

28: GOAL - Crusaders 0 Portadown 1 (Mayse)

McCawl's measured pass opens up the Crusaders defence and Mayse moves past the out-rushing Tuffey to steer home from a wide angle

26: Great work by Thompson to combine with Obhakhan before feeding Ukek, who attacks the box, twisting and turning before forcing Tuffey into a near-post save

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20: Offord low cross across the danger area but the move breaks down due to a lack of Crues support

20: Chapman drives forward after intercepting Clarke's attempted crossfield pass then picks out Ukek wide on the left but Tuffey is able to push away the angled drive

18: Franklin up to meet a Clarke clipped cross but it proves too high

11: Clever ball by Clarke to find Offord but his low effort is wide of the upright

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9: McCartan picks up a loose clearance attempt by Blaney but the shot from a central position outside the box lacks power

5: Strong defending by Altintop under pressure to divert Teelan's cross away from danger a few yards out

CRUSADERS: Jonny Tuffey, Robbie Weir, Harry Jewitt-White, James Teelan, Jacob Blaney, Jordan Forsythe, Jarlath O’Rourke, Kieran Offord, Daniel Larmour, Ross Clarke, Harry Franklin.

Subs: Ryan Kerr, Jimmy Callacher, Jordan Owens, William Vance, Stewart Nixon, Lewis Barr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Eoghan McCawl, Ryan Mayse, Steven McCullough, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Shay McCartan, Gary Thompson.

Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Luke Wilson, Paul McElroy, Eamon Fyfe, Ben Wylie, Liam Mullan.