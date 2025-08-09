STORY OF THE MATCH: Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 4
Here’s a story of the match from Seaview.
2: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Bryden) Carrick Rangers 0
The first goal of the new Irish League season. A ball is whipped into the box and summer signing Fraser Bryden heads the ball into the net.
11: Carrick Rangers have a strong appeal for a penalty as Joe Crowe goes down inside the area, and despite referee Mark Dillon putting the whistle to his mouth, he doesn’t blow as play continues.
16: A great turn and pass by Finley Thorndike releases Elliot Dunlop on the left-hand side but his low effort is comfortably saved.
17: Big save by Nathan Gartside as Dunlop’s cross is on the money for Bryden but his header is somehow saved by the Carrick custodian.
21: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Brooks) Carrick Rangers 0
A stunning second from the hosts as a pin-point ball by Dunlop plays in Adam Brooks and the debutant also finds the back of the net.
32: GOAL – Crusaders 3 (Thorndike) Carrick Rangers 0
The visitors are ripped to shreds yet again as Brooks breaks the offside trap and slips the ball into the path of Thorndike who taps into an empty net.
34: Two Crusaders old-boys combine as Adam Lecky flicks the ball into the path of Paul Heatley who has a low attempt saved.
34: The post denies Crusaders a fourth as the lively Dunlop centres the ball and Lloyd Anderson’s header hits the upright.
37: Penalty to Carrick Rangers as Aidan Steele is adjudged to have been fouled inside the box by Dunlop – with Dillon pointing to the spot.
38: GOAL – Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 1 (Scott)
A lifeline for Stephen Baxter’s men as Jack Scott keeps his composure from 12 yards.
41: GOAL – Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 2 (Gibson)
Goals galore here. A deep cross by Joe Crowe hits the crossbar but Luke McCullough is alert to stab the ball towards goal and Danny Gibson does the rest.
45: How’s it not 3-3? Carrick threaten with a dangerous delivery inside the box and Musa Digaba somehow thwarts McCullough from close range. Wow.
H-T: Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 2
49: GOAL – Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 3 (Gibson)
The comeback is complete. Steele wins a challenge in the middle of the park, Heatley picks up the ball and plays a perfect pass for Gibson to convert.
73: Crusaders look to regain the lead as the pacey Dunlop is sent on his way with his cross/shot being palmed away by Gartside.
82: Dunlop heavily involved yet again as he tees up Jordan Forsythe who has a low drive saved.
88: A massive opportunity for the Amber Army as the ball finds itself to Heatley at the back post who lashes wide.
90: Penalty to Carrick as Robbie Weir is adjudged to have handled Joe Crowe’s cross.
90: GOAL – Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 4 (Scott)
The ‘keeper dives the right way but he can’t keep Scott’s spot-kick out.
F-T: Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 4
CRUSADERS: Dibaga, Forsythe, Hamilton, Weir, Brooks, Thorndike (Nixon ‘55 mins), Dunlop, Forsythe, Bryden (Boyd ‘83 mins), Anderson, Barr.
Subs Not Used: Tuffey (GK), Williamson, Odhran McCart, Oilibhear McCart, Barr.
CARRICK RANGERS: Gartside, Callacher, Gibson, Lecky (Maciulaitis ‘76 mins), McCullough, Steele (Cherry ‘88 mins), Crowe, Heatley, Snoddy, Scott, O’Brien (Buchanan-Rolleston ‘65 mins).
Subs Not Used: Pengelly (GK), Burns, O’Malley, Waide.
Referee: Mark Dillon
