STORY OF THE MATCH: Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 4

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2025, 16:57 BST
The opening day of the season provides a dramatic comeback as Carrick Rangers recover from a three-goal deficit to leave Seaview with a remarkable 4-3 victory.

Here’s a story of the match from Seaview.

2: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Bryden) Carrick Rangers 0

The first goal of the new Irish League season. A ball is whipped into the box and summer signing Fraser Bryden heads the ball into the net.

Danny Gibson celebrates his equaliser in the 4-3 win against Crusaders at Seaview
Danny Gibson celebrates his equaliser in the 4-3 win against Crusaders at Seaview

11: Carrick Rangers have a strong appeal for a penalty as Joe Crowe goes down inside the area, and despite referee Mark Dillon putting the whistle to his mouth, he doesn’t blow as play continues.

16: A great turn and pass by Finley Thorndike releases Elliot Dunlop on the left-hand side but his low effort is comfortably saved.

17: Big save by Nathan Gartside as Dunlop’s cross is on the money for Bryden but his header is somehow saved by the Carrick custodian.

21: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Brooks) Carrick Rangers 0

A stunning second from the hosts as a pin-point ball by Dunlop plays in Adam Brooks and the debutant also finds the back of the net.

32: GOAL – Crusaders 3 (Thorndike) Carrick Rangers 0

The visitors are ripped to shreds yet again as Brooks breaks the offside trap and slips the ball into the path of Thorndike who taps into an empty net.

34: Two Crusaders old-boys combine as Adam Lecky flicks the ball into the path of Paul Heatley who has a low attempt saved.

34: The post denies Crusaders a fourth as the lively Dunlop centres the ball and Lloyd Anderson’s header hits the upright.

37: Penalty to Carrick Rangers as Aidan Steele is adjudged to have been fouled inside the box by Dunlop – with Dillon pointing to the spot.

38: GOAL – Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 1 (Scott)

A lifeline for Stephen Baxter’s men as Jack Scott keeps his composure from 12 yards.

41: GOAL – Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 2 (Gibson)

Goals galore here. A deep cross by Joe Crowe hits the crossbar but Luke McCullough is alert to stab the ball towards goal and Danny Gibson does the rest.

45: How’s it not 3-3? Carrick threaten with a dangerous delivery inside the box and Musa Digaba somehow thwarts McCullough from close range. Wow.

H-T: Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 2

49: GOAL – Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 3 (Gibson)

The comeback is complete. Steele wins a challenge in the middle of the park, Heatley picks up the ball and plays a perfect pass for Gibson to convert.

73: Crusaders look to regain the lead as the pacey Dunlop is sent on his way with his cross/shot being palmed away by Gartside.

82: Dunlop heavily involved yet again as he tees up Jordan Forsythe who has a low drive saved.

88: A massive opportunity for the Amber Army as the ball finds itself to Heatley at the back post who lashes wide.

90: Penalty to Carrick as Robbie Weir is adjudged to have handled Joe Crowe’s cross.

90: GOAL – Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 4 (Scott)

The ‘keeper dives the right way but he can’t keep Scott’s spot-kick out.

F-T: Crusaders 3 Carrick Rangers 4

CRUSADERS: Dibaga, Forsythe, Hamilton, Weir, Brooks, Thorndike (Nixon ‘55 mins), Dunlop, Forsythe, Bryden (Boyd ‘83 mins), Anderson, Barr.

Subs Not Used: Tuffey (GK), Williamson, Odhran McCart, Oilibhear McCart, Barr.

CARRICK RANGERS: Gartside, Callacher, Gibson, Lecky (Maciulaitis ‘76 mins), McCullough, Steele (Cherry ‘88 mins), Crowe, Heatley, Snoddy, Scott, O’Brien (Buchanan-Rolleston ‘65 mins).

Subs Not Used: Pengelly (GK), Burns, O’Malley, Waide.

Referee: Mark Dillon

